The immersive events company to launch a series of socially responsible drive-in film, music, and sport experiences, billed as the first of its kind since lockdown began.



Pure Cinema Experience has been producing drive-in events since 2016, and have curated cinematic experiences that adhere to COVID-19 rules from start to finish. Plans include ticket scanning through closed car windows, distanced toilet queues, on-site gourmet takeaway food, 360-degree VR experiences, and in-car entertainment. The tour serves as an antidote to the disappointment felt nationwide at the cancellation of so many summer events.



As the government releases its phased approach, Pure Cinema Experience will adapt each event to follow the most current laws around COVID-19. Following on from the success of drive-in events in countries like Germany and South Korea, Pure Cinema Experience is set to help revive British events in a socially responsible way.



“Everyone wants safe interactions with families and friends where you are not endangering one another,” says co-owner Luke Temple. “This is an adaptable solution for the current climate to keep the UK moving forward because they have the right balance between social interaction and moral responsibility,” adds co-owner Zoe Ettershank.



With state of the art audio and visual technology, premium production-value, and creativity, Pure Cinema Experience is known for creating unforgettable experiences that can translate perfectly to any location and occasion. The company has been producing drive-in events since 2016 and has collaborated with brands including AEG, Sky Cinema, British Summertime, and Goodwood Motor Circuit.



