New polling by Forefront Market Research has revealed that the U.K’s tourism and leisure industry can expect to enjoy a boost in domestic demand when all lockdown and travel restrictions are fully lifted.



In a nationally representative poll of 1,200 UK residents;



74% agreed that the U.K would be their first choice for a holiday destination this year, when all restrictions are lifted.



81% agreed with the principle that people should holiday in the U.K to support our economy.



This follows a previous poll that showed 59% of people chose the U.K as a holiday destination, when given a choice of countries.



When given a list of destinations, the public chose the UK, followed by Spain, Greece, Italy, France and Ireland.



Michael Hantman, Forefront Operations Director, said:



“As the debate continues around the new quarantine measures introduced by the government, the U.K’s tourism and leisure sector will be reliant on domestic demand this summer.



This provides some welcome evidence that a significant majority of Brits will choose to holiday at home this summer, both for its own sake and to support the economy.”



