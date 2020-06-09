New findings from Pure360 and emailexpert have identified that UK consumers want more emails from brands during COVID-19. However, the study showed that this view is polarised across a range of demographics including age, gender and location. This proves that a one size approach to email marketing doesn't work and brands must invest in understanding their audiences better and use personalisation tactics to better serve different segments.



• Many brands have dialled down the communications via email. 43% men are missing these absent emails, compared to 18% of females.

• 23% 18-24 year olds want more COVID-19 related emails, compared to only 9% of 35-44 year olds

• However, of the millennials, a huge 38% in Scotland want more COVID-19 emails compared with 14% in England.

• Men were more likely to want to be updated more frequently by brands at 16.5% compared with women at 4.5%



The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented and unlike anything we have experienced in recent history. For many brands, this poses a significant challenge – many having to respond based on gut over data.



Whilst at the beginning of the pandemic there was an increase in COVID related emails, through lockdown until today many brands have dialled down the number of emails they send to a slow trickle, whilst others have stopped completely. It’s clear from the findings that these emails are missed.

The study has revealed that the response from consumers is polarised across gender, age and geography.



With 23% 18-24 year olds wanting more COVID related emails but only 9% 35-44 year olds feeling the same way, applying the same approach to all will not be effective to getting it right for all segments, This missed opportunity for brands may lead to a reduction in competitive edge at a time when it is most needed.



Komal Helyer, VP Marketing, Pure360. “The findings prove that one size doesn’t fit all. There is a clear necessity for brands to understand their audiences better and to use data driven personalisation techniques to improve engagement. It is essential for businesses to know their audience and understand the kind of personalisation that leads to positive brand engagement.”



“The way a brand responds to a crisis can have a lasting impact on their long term success. Dialling down communications at a time when consumers might want greater assurance could leave competitors open to stealing the march.”





