Evoluted have released unique statistics to show the biggest sinners and saints on social media recently.



Nigel Farage = Biggest Internet Sinner with 54.68% negativity



Kylie Minogue = Kindest Internet Saint with 89.74% positivity





The Biggest Internet Sinners:



Nigel Farage hit the headlines AGAIN this week, sparking outrage. Evoluted’s social media attitude analysis backs this up:



# 1 Nigel Farage

54.68% negativity



# 2 Piers Morgan

53.80% negativity



# 3 Cher

48.70% negativity



The Kindest Internet Saints



Kylie Minogue has weathered romantic fails, a traumatic fight with cancer, and now a 2-year legal battle most recently. Yet she continues to bounce back. She’s loved so much that there’s even a new rosé wine named after her - https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/306802015





#1 Kylie Minogue

89.74% positivity



#2 Sir Tom Jones

89.39% positivity



#3 Lionel Richie

89.24% positivity





If you like the piece and would like to use it, please credit via a followed link to: https://www.evoluted.net/studies/lockdown-lovers-and-loather.... (Please see here for the methodology too).



If you would like any more statistics that you can’t see here, please let me know on jo@evoluted.email



Here are a few more:



Internet Sinners By Job



# 1 Actor = Hugh Grant

48.41% negativity



# 1 Music Artist = Cher

48.7% negativity



# 1 Sports Personality = Gary Lineker

34.45% negativity



# 1 Comedian = Jimmy Carr

37.84% negativity



Kindest Internet Saints By Job



#1 Actor = Ben Affleck

89.13% positivity



#1 Sports Personality = Cristiano Ronaldo

89.13% positivity



#1 TV Personality = Jamie Oliver

88.32% positivity



#1 Public Figure = Richard Branson

87.13% positivity



Press release contact details:



Joanna Rammell



jo@evoluted.email



0114 383 0734