Farage Fury & Kind Kylie: Internet’s Top Celeb Saints and Sinners Revealed
Evoluted have released unique statistics to show the biggest sinners and saints on social media recently.
Nigel Farage = Biggest Internet Sinner with 54.68% negativity
Kylie Minogue = Kindest Internet Saint with 89.74% positivity
The Biggest Internet Sinners:
Nigel Farage hit the headlines AGAIN this week, sparking outrage. Evoluted’s social media attitude analysis backs this up:
# 1 Nigel Farage
54.68% negativity
# 2 Piers Morgan
53.80% negativity
# 3 Cher
48.70% negativity
The Kindest Internet Saints
Kylie Minogue has weathered romantic fails, a traumatic fight with cancer, and now a 2-year legal battle most recently. Yet she continues to bounce back. She’s loved so much that there’s even a new rosé wine named after her - https://www.tesco.com/groceries/en-GB/products/306802015
#1 Kylie Minogue
89.74% positivity
#2 Sir Tom Jones
89.39% positivity
#3 Lionel Richie
89.24% positivity
If you like the piece and would like to use it, please credit via a followed link to: https://www.evoluted.net/studies/lockdown-lovers-and-loather.... (Please see here for the methodology too).
If you would like any more statistics that you can’t see here, please let me know on jo@evoluted.email
Here are a few more:
Internet Sinners By Job
# 1 Actor = Hugh Grant
48.41% negativity
# 1 Music Artist = Cher
48.7% negativity
# 1 Sports Personality = Gary Lineker
34.45% negativity
# 1 Comedian = Jimmy Carr
37.84% negativity
Kindest Internet Saints By Job
#1 Actor = Ben Affleck
89.13% positivity
#1 Sports Personality = Cristiano Ronaldo
89.13% positivity
#1 TV Personality = Jamie Oliver
88.32% positivity
#1 Public Figure = Richard Branson
87.13% positivity
Press release contact details:
Joanna Rammell
jo@evoluted.email
0114 383 0734
