- Vacancies up 54% across the UK during the first week of June

- Permanent jobs jump 51%

- Demand for education staff up 75% during the week schools reopened



Businesses across the country showed positive signs of resilience in the week ending 7th June, with vacancies up 54% as Britain tries to get back to work. That’s according to the latest real-time statistics from the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology.



Permanent hiring makes a comeback



Despite a steady decline in permanent vacancies since mid-April, Broadbean Technology’s data revealed a sharp increase at the beginning of June, with the number of new perm jobs added to the 36,000 jobsites it tracks rising 51%. This is indicative of a potential uptick in business confidence as lockdown measures are eased and more companies look to re-open where able to.



In the capital, job advertisements were also up, rising 42% week-on-week. This is in line with reports on Monday that the London FTSE 100 had risen, marking a possible bounce-back for the UK economy.



Demand for education staff skyrockets



While Broadbean Technology’s data revealed an increase in vacancies across almost every sector - with healthcare and ICT topping the leader board in terms of the number of new jobs added - demand for education staff spiked. Vacancies were up 75% week-on-week following the reopening of some facilities across the UK as headteachers continue to struggle sourcing the teachers needed to welcome students back to school.



Alex Fourlis, Managing Director at Broadbean Technology commented



“The UK certainly started June with a bang and with some much-needed good news. It’s incredibly promising to see an uptick in vacancies across so many sectors. While we’ve noted spikes from a few industries since the lockdown began in March, this overall increase truly marks the first positive steps for our economy. Of course, we hope this trend continues, but much will now depend on how the containment of the virus is handled as more of the UK reopens.”







