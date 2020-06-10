FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



COVID-19 will have wide-ranging security implications, says new report



COVID-19 will have wide-reaching and potentially devastating security implications, says new report from no.1 ranked university affiliated think tank, LSE IDEAS.



According to the report, following the coronavirus pandemic, we’re likely to see less funding for military and security initiatives. With the crisis causing an economic shutdown, governments will likely spend less altogether, and are likely to prioritise measures to restore the economy, secure social welfare, strengthen health care systems.



Moreover, with the coronavirus pandemic reigniting tensions between the US and China, the report suggests that, with increased American focus on China, and the US’ longstanding inability to engage in more than one military theatre at once, Europe may not be granted the security guarantees it traditionally has enjoyed.



According to the report, the coronavirus and its impact could be the impetus for greater use of biological weapons. With the fusion of the digital and autonomous with bio, nano and chemical substrates being at the forefront of ongoing research, including in the military sector, the report suggests that, while the future is unknown, there is the potential for damage that could dwarf that of COVID-19. The new report also suggests that the likelihood of joint security projects amongst EU nations after COVID-19 is low.



Dr Karsten Friis, author of the report, says:



“Chances are slim that ministries of defence will be budgetary winners in NATO countries in the coming years. And despite clear signs of reduced US interest in Europe, European states seem unable to commit seriously to defence cooperation. Unfortunately, the financial implications of the coronavirus seem to accelerate these trends, not reverse them.”



Link to report:



http://www.lse.ac.uk/ideas/publications/updates/biowar-next



END/



For more information please contact Jonny Stone at jonny@bluesky-pr.com or call 01582 790704.