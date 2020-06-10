For immediate use



Kingsbridge has partnered with Equipsme to launch an affordable healthcare insurance product for the self-employed business owner unlike anything else on the market.



The Solo and Solo Plus plans are a valuable addition to Kingsbridge’s existing suite of specialist business insurance products for contractors, including Professional Indemnity, Public and Employer’s Liability, Personal Accident and IR35 tax investigation and loss. The addition of healthcare brings us one step closer to creating a ‘one-stop-shop’ for contractors looking to protect both their businesses and families.



Who are Equipsme?



Equipsme provide affordable health insurance plans, underwritten by AXA PPP healthcare Limited, for self-employed businesses and companies with two or more employees.



The insurance cover is priced at a flat rate for ages 16-59, and policyholders can add a partner and up to 6 children to the plan. Also, unlike many other business healthcare insurance providers, Equipsme doesn’t ask complex medical questions when taking out the cover. Instead, they simply exclude conditions that existed in the three years before cover starts instead.



Other key benefits that Equipsme are offering Kingsbridge’s customers as standard in their Solo and Solo Plus healthcare plans are:



Online health check and Vitamin D, Cholesterol and Diabetes blood test kit/report;

Prescription delivery service to home, work or local pharmacy;

24/7 GP appointments by phone;

7 days a week (excl. Bank Holidays), unlimited GP appointments online;

Bills authorised by AXA PPP healthcare are settled directly (so no need to front the costs yourself and recoup them later);

Physio sessions included;

Nurse helpline to quickly answer any medical questions or health worries;

24/7 stress support and counselling line.



Kingsbridge and Equipsme work together to make self-employed healthcare affordable



James Twining, CEO of Kingsbridge, comments: “The development and launch of the Solo and Solo Plus plans is a direct response to customer feedback, with 81% of Kingsbridge customers stating that they would be interested in purchasing health cover from us. The Equipsme healthcare offering is ideally suited to the unique needs and working arrangements of contractors and freelancers and the need to protect themselves and their families.”



Equipsme Founder, Matthew Reed, comments: “We’re delighted to be the chosen healthcare partner for Kingsbridge. It’s our goal to make healthcare cover work not just for big corporates - but for self-employed businesses too.”



“Kingsbridge are market leaders in insurance for self-employed professionals, and the feedback from their customers as to what they wanted from their health insurance provider helped shape Equipsme’s product features.” Reed continues. “It’s why we’ve included practical, flexible benefits like 24/7 GP access, physiotherapy, private diagnosis, stress support and health checks that can be done at home – plus the option to add on family members as part of your plan. When you’re self-employed, your health is your business's health. Equipsme’s Solo and Solo Plus plans can help Kingsbridge customers stay healthy and successful on both fronts.”



Find out more about Equipsme’s healthcare plans for the self-employed, available to purchase through the Kingsbridge site, here.



About the Kingsbridge Group



The Kingsbridge Group has grown to become the UK's leading provider of specialist insurance and IR35 services to the UK's rapidly growing contingent workforce of contractors, freelancers and gig workers, through its Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance and Dinghy brands. It is also one of the leading providers of specialist broking services to large corporates in the utility, recruitment and other industries through

Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers. Kingsbridge today now services over 55,000 customers.



The Kingsbridge Group, which employs over 100 people, is headquartered in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, and has offices in London, Liverpool, Guernsey and Leicester (Larsen Howie). Prior to NSM's acquisition, the Group was privately owned by management and Dunedin LLP, one of the UK's leading private equity houses.



Kingsbridge was named as the 2018 Independent Broker of the Year by Insurance Times and in March 2020 as one of the UK's top five insurance employers by the Insurance Post. Dinghy was named as the UK's most disruptive insurance company by Disruption 50.



For more information, please visit www.kingsbridgegroup.com. You can also contact Hannah Robinson at hannah.robinson@kingsbridge.co.uk or call 07775935089.