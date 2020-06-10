The CSS Gateway manages both gas and electricity switching and has been developed to the highest quality and information security standards.

EDW Technology, the UK’s leading producer of business to business electricity retail software, is delighted to announce the launch of its CSS Gateway software solution.



In 2017 Ofgem announced plans for faster and more reliable energy supply switching – a transformation initiative that will enable customers to move between gas and electricity suppliers more quickly than ever before. It is vital that energy consumers can easily switch their energy supplier with confidence as it strengthens competition in the energy market, which in turn benefits consumers.



The programme aims to deliver fast, reliable switching for consumers by replacing the existing switching services with a new Central Switching Service (CSS).



To work with the CSS effectively, energy suppliers must find a way to enable the exchange of messages between the CSS systems and their gas and electricity billing, metering and market data flow platforms. EDW has developed a CSS adaptor solution to provide this new communication layer.



EDW Technology’s chief executive Simon Miles said, “As well as significant changes to our existing Energy Retail Suite (ERS) software, we also had to design and build a product from scratch that would connect ERS to the new Central Switching Service. We released the CSS solution to our customers in line with our target delivery date – a particularly notable achievement in the midst of quite unprecedented conditions caused by the COVID19 pandemic”.



The EDW CSS Gateway is a purpose-built solution which provides real-time connectivity between the Central Switching Service (CSS) and all Market Participants that are required to communicate with it.



EDW Technology’s Solution Delivery Director said, “We have created a product that enables connectivity from any supplier system to the CSS in a secure and reliable way. The CSS Gateway manages both gas and electricity switching and has been developed to the highest quality and information security standards. We will now be focusing on supporting our customers to implement our CSS Gateway solution in line with OFGEMS’s overall implementation programme”.



OFEGM have announced delays to the faster switching programme due to COVID19, with the service now likely to go live in Q1 2022.



Learn more about our CSS Gateway, an introduction and further details.



About EDW:



Based in Milton Keynes, EDW have a long history developing, implementing and supporting best-of-breed energy software solutions. Since 2000 their ERS (Energy Retail Suite) system has empowered energy retailers with market-leading IT systems and services, transforming customer experience, improving business efficiency, reducing costs and boosting profits.





