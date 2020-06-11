Wanted: ugly lights!



At houseof, we think lighting is about so much more than just illumination. Which is why we are on an unrelenting mission to rid the world of ugly lights. So much so, we have resorted to giving our critically acclaimed designer lights away, in exchange.



Introducing houseof switch. A call to arms for anyone suffering the ignominy of ugly lights.



Every month we are hand-picking the very worst examples of ugly lights and switching them for the very best examples from our beautiful range, accompanied by a ‘money can’t buy’ design consultation with our co-founder Helen White.



Switching your shameful secrets into shining statements and changing the world one light at a time.



Are you a victim of ugly lights? You are not alone, it is not your fault and we are here to help.





How to switch...



• Post a photo of the light you want to switch on Instagram using the hashtag #houseoflightswitch.



• Tag @houseofdotcom in the caption, telling us which light you'd love to switch it with.



• Share your post in a story, tagging @houseofdotcom, and adding a houseof switch gif sticker.



• Each month we'll pick the very worst examples of ugly lights and switch it for you.*





For more information...



• Check out: https://www.houseof.com/pages/switch



• High res imagery: https://photos.app.goo.gl/56NhX1Ee3JgsZNuu7



• Contact switch@houseof.com



• Personal Contact: nathan@houseof.com



• Mobile Contact: 07725598855