15th June, 2020: 09:00 BST – St.Albans, United Kingdom;



Renowned French Cloud, storage, computing and AI solution providers Actualis, has today formally rebranded to become part of the Boston Group of companies to be known as Boston SARL.

Boston SARL, based in Sophia Antipolis, France (06), paves the way for further development in French-speaking countries and brings with it the opportunity to utilise the collective technical, sales and marketing strengths of the group, whilst capitalising on the reputation, vendor connections and customer relationships that Actualis has built in its 20 years of business.



Actualis is an authority in teleworking and desktop virtualization solutions, with long-standing customers in the Tier 1 telecommunications industry, throughout French-speaking Europe and African countries.



Boston Limited, based North of London in St. Albans (UK), has been one of the largest Supermicro distributors since 1992 with a global presence and a turnover of over 100M€; Boston LTD has been the main shareholder of Actualis since 2009.



The announcement today sees the Boston brand grow within new territories following the announcement in November 2019 that the French group 2CRSi, listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, acquired Boston Limited and its subsidiaries. This announcement marked the birth of a world-class group in the distribution of server solutions.



The joining together of 2CRSi and the Boston Group unites 352 employees and offers a range of innovative and complementary infrastructure, solutions and services, from the Edge to the Datacentre. These new synergies will allow the historical customers of Actualis to benefit from the combined group wealth of expertise in x86 solutions and OPC architectures and leverage enviable industry connections.



“It is my pleasure to formally recognise Actualis as Boston SARL and welcome them to the Boston brand!” says Manoj Nayee, Managing Director of Boston Limited. He adds: “This is good news for our customers and vendors. We have a collective passion for technology that has spanned decades, and a pride in bringing first-to-market technologies and innovations to our resellers across the globe.”



Eric Pinatton, Managing Director of Boston SARL adds: “Becoming Boston SARL is the outcome of 20 years of trust and successful collaboration with the Boston Limited teams. The solidity and expertise of our group is the assurance for our customers to have the best advice in their technological choices over the long term. "





Existing customers and vendors, who have enjoyed the highest standards of customer service and attention over the last 20 years, can expect this news to elevate standards to an even higher point than before. The coming together of the Actualis and Boston brands, reputation and acumen will create new business and opportunities for all.







Notes to Editors:



About Boston Limited (HQ - UK)



Boston Limited has been providing cutting-edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks. Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding – we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively. Boston.co.uk @bostonlimited



About Boston SARL



Since 1999 Boston SARL (formerly Actualis) has developed an expertise in Supermicro-based solutions and is a Supermicro Authorised Partner for France, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Our project managers design complete server solutions including software, network and services with the most efficient technologies.





Contacts



Maz Lopez

Head of Marketing, Boston Limited

maz.lopez@boston.co.uk

+44(0)1727-876-100



Eric Pinatton

CEO, Boston SARL

eric@boston-it.fr

+33 (0) 4 88 56 70 34