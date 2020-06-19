Mooncup® turns 18 and goes mainstream with #RealMooncupUser



Mooncup Ltd. is delighted to launch its latest campaign, starring real Mooncup Users. Hundreds came forward to share their own diverse stories in a virtual ‘word of mouth’ campaign celebrating 18 years of the Mooncup menstrual cup, and its impact in smashing menstrual taboos.



Wanting to include all, but having to select only six inspirational stories, Mooncup has documented them in a series of videos which represent the diverse lives that real Mooncup users live.



Mooncup Director, Kath Clements said; “We’ve had an overwhelming response to our shout out to our community to share their experiences as part of the #RealMooncupUser campaign. It’s been such a privilege to hear from so many, telling it like it is, without shame. The success of the Mooncup® has always been driven by word of mouth recommendations, and these days even more are choosing to take control of their bodies and make the switch to a positive, ethical one-off purchase. Many have told us that it feels empowering, all the more so with growing awareness of the environment, and our social and cultural structures.”



People took part by posting a photo of themselves to Instagram in their ‘natural habitat’, showing what makes them unique finishing the sentence, “I love my Mooncup because….” The real Mooncup users feature as ambassadors telling their stories in a digital campaign.

Choosing six inspirational stories, Mooncup menstrual cup users Michelle, Lizi, Emilie, Jaineesha, Helen and Holly came to Mooncup HQ in Brighton for a weekend shoot to talk about periods;

• Emilie Woodger Smith, has a degree in environmental science and was inspired to use the Mooncup menstrual cup through her work in the recycling and waste industry

• Lizi Carey is a personal trainer and self-confessed ‘gym bunny’ who uses the Mooncup for environmental reasons, but also for comfort and convenience while exercising

• Michelle Hopewell is an actor and body positive model

• Jaineesha Solanki is make-up artist based in the Midlands who specialises in the Asian bridal industry and switched to the Mooncup to reduce the amount of plastic she uses

• Helen Bowman is a teacher from Brighton who has found the Mooncup indispensable in positively managing her perimenopause

• Holly Matthews is a student and illustrator who loves the convenience and the amount of money that she saves by using a Mooncup



Watch all the stories and on the Mooncup blog https://www.mooncup.co.uk/blog/what-kind-of-person-uses-a-mo... where they talk about first periods, menstrual cup folds, first Mooncup impressions, and what they love about the Mooncup. Or watch on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/mooncupltd/.



Mooncup® is the original, leading, ethical silicone menstrual cup made in the UK. It is designed for high performance comfort and reliability made from highest quality materials (platinum-cured medical grade silicone) to the highest regulatory standards. You only need one Mooncup which can last years (just one of us uses on average 11,000 tampons and pads in a lifetime). It is a healthier, greener and cheaper alternative.

Mooncup provides a free of charge friendly advice service run by medical health professionals to help you make the switch. The team have a mission to challenge the taboo around menstruation and empower you to make positive choices about your menstrual health.



Based in Brighton since 2002, the Mooncup menstrual cup is made from platinum-cured medical grade silicone and made to the highest regulatory standards. The Mooncup was the first silicone menstrual cup in the world, leading the way for transforming the sanitary product category, once monopolised by throwaway tampons and pads. Mooncup Ltd is ISO 13485 certified* and is registered with the FDA.



Mooncup® is widely available in the UK including via independent health food stores, Boots, ASOS, Holland & Barrett, Amazon and mooncup.co.uk with an RRP £21.99. The Mooncup is available in two sizes; A (for those who are 30 and over, and all who have given birth vaginally regardless of age) and B (for those under the age of 30 who have not given birth vaginally.) For more information about Mooncup® please visit www.mooncup.co.uk



*ISO 13485 is an internationally recognised standard for the design, manufacture and distribution of medical devices.