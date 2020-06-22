FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

London 22nd June 2020



Leadership Lemonade, a series of refreshing online sessions that squeezes the pips for a successful return to school as teachers and students come out of COVID-19 lockdown.



A series of five short, sharp sessions to help move beyond the triage of re-opening schools, to blue-sky thinking about the future of education have been specially designed for school leaders.



By signing up, headteachers will have a chance to listen to, and quiz school leaders from around the world on how they’re approaching teaching post-COVID-19.



Leading the session is educational entrepreneur, Alex Bell, Director of Portland Education, named as one of the top 100 education innovators in the world by HundrED and Forbes magazine for 2020.



Alex said, “It’s incredibly tough for school leaders right now. We’ve put together Leadership Lemonade to help school leaders take control and seize the opportunity to run their school on their terms.”



He’s joined by Karine George, a government adviser on education innovation, and award-winning teacher who is a leading authority and international speaker on education leadership, dynamic learning, parental engagement and the use of technology in teaching and learning.



Karine commented, “School leaders have things coming at them from all sides at the moment. We’ve got their back in this short sharp programme running for five 1-hour sessions.”



Alex added, “ We are both delighted to be launching a new short sharp leadership programme for schools to make sense of, and take all the opportunities they can, as we come out of lockdown. COVID-19 has given us lemons, let’s make lemonade.”



Leadership Lemonade will leave you with a renewed sense of clarity of precisely what is right for you, your school community and this world right now.



For more information on how Leadership Lemonade can refresh your thoughts. Please sign-up at [https://www.leadership-lemonade.co.uk/]



ENDS



For more information please contact:



Alex Bell FRSA FCCT

Portland Education



Mobile: +44 (0)7714 953 575

Email: alex@portlandeducation.co.uk



Notes to Editors:



Alex Bell

Was named global ambassador of the year for the influential education innovation hub [https://www.hundred.org/en]

He is co-founder of non-profits [https://www.xtalks.org/] and [https://www.linkonlinelearners.org/] and runs leadership development programmes for schools on and offline throughout the year.



[https://www.linkedin.com/in/alex-bell-frsa-fcct-bb9031b9/]



Karine George

An award-winning headteacher for more than two decades, proving unconventional methods can give the biggest impact. She has led or supported school leaders, governments and educational institutions in the creation, implementation and evaluation of technology-enabled reform



[https://www.linkedin.com/in/karine-george]