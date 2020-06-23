The free-to-attend webinar will be comprised of live interviews, panel discussions and Q&A’s with several industry experts

BERLIN: Additive Manufacturing (AM) is being increasingly used in aerospace, moving beyond metal applications at OEMs and into the In-Service Market - in the form of polymer 3D printing for aircraft interiors. To explore its potential impact on the aviation industry, RedCabin and EOS have launched a new expert webinar, “Additive Manufacturing for Aircraft Interiors”.



The live-streamed event takes place on Tuesday 30th June at 3pm (CEST) and will discuss the opportunities and challenges facing the future use of 3D printed parts in the aircraft cabin – from the impact on cabin design, cost savings and the supply chain, to the technological and certification hurdles to be overcome.



You can register to join the conversation here.



The free-to-attend webinar will be comprised of live interviews, panel discussions and Q&A’s with several industry experts, including:



• Stephan Keil, Director Industrialisation at AM Global

• Markus Glasser, Senior Vice President EMEA at EOS

• Vinu Vijayan, Business Development Manager at EOS

• Frederic Becel, Design Manager, CVE, Innovation Leader Aircraft Modification Division at Air France



The widespread adoption of additive manufacturing will fundamentally shift the aviation industry, creating new business models for spare parts and part design data, along with new services - which brings an increased need to resolve the challenges around certification and regulation.



The keynote panel will be debating several topics, including:



• The value of AM cabin parts to airlines and how they can best use the technology

• The new business models and opportunities created for Maintenance Repair and Overhaul providers (MROs)

• How certification of AM cabin parts can be managed

• What the AM industry can do to support MROs and airlines

• The future of the aerospace supply chain



Monica Wick, CEO and founder at RedCabin, commented: “Additive manufacturing could transform the supply chain, reduce waste and support the development of new lightweight products for aircraft cabin interiors – improving the passenger experience. The purpose of our webinar series is to bring together the industry to debate and discuss the challenges and opportunities offered by 3D printing technology, and develop new ways to take additive manufacturing to a new level."



“EOS is leading the way on additive manufacturing in aerospace and we are honoured to partner with them to bring this webinar to the industry.”



Markus Glasser, Senior Vice President EMEA at EOS commented: “Additive manufacturing has already introduced itself as a key tool in the aerospace industry, thanks to its capacity for a high level of design customization and part consolidation, as well as its significant light weighting advantages. Now, additive manufacturing with polymer technology is also becoming increasingly important for cabin interiors. We are excited to discuss its potential and how to overcome possible challenges during the webinar expert panel.”



For more information, please visit: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/482448810527930753...



-ENDS-



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017, RedCabin is an exclusive global aviation summit series focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in aviation and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major aviation organisations – including airlines, design houses and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



Headquartered in Berlin, the summits take place four times a year in venues renowned for aviation history and innovation.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: https://redcabin.de/



About EOS:



EOS is the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers. Formed in 1989, the independent company is pioneer and innovator for comprehensive solutions in additive manufacturing.



Its product portfolio of EOS systems, materials, and process parameters gives customers crucial competitive advantages in terms of product quality and the long-term economic sustainability of their manufacturing processes. Furthermore customers benefit from deep technical expertise in global service, applications engineering and consultancy.



For more information on EOS, please visit: https://www.eos.info/en



Media Contact:



Emily Brewster

XL Communications

emily@xl-comms.com

07807 644696