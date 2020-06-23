The first ever award recognising accountants as ‘unsung heroes’ for their work to keep UK businesses and the economy afloat during the lockdown has been launched.



Derbyshire based AVN for Accountants has launched the "Excellence in Challenging Times Award" to recognise the hard work and dedication accountancy practices have shown throughout the coronavirus.



With the rapidly changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak, information and advice from Government has been changing quickly. The financial support for UK businesses has been wide-ranging – loans, tax relief and cash grants.



Accountants up and down the country have had to adapt quickly to understand what’s available and what’s best for the businesses they work with to help them not only stay afloat but also thrive.



Shane Lukas, Managing Director of AVN says, “We know that accountants have worked hard for their clients. They’ve stayed awake at night figuring out how best to help clients in need.



“They’ve worked long hours; they’ve been their support and counsel; they’ve worked their hardest to get the funding to help them survive and given advice to help them adapt and once-again, thrive.



“Taking stock and considering the wonderful difference accountants have made is important. It’s easy to keep battling on. I believe they need to take time out to consider the impact they’re having.”



It’s not just the businesses themselves that accountants have saved during this crisis.



"Every business is someone’s ‘baby’ and it’s devastating for them to lose it. Every business supports at least one family; lives are affected by business. Every business matters and accountants have made a difference through their support and help.



“To enter the award, we simply want your stories. Tell us about the clients you’ve been there for, what you did for them and the difference it made. You deserve to be recognised. Indeed, the accounting profession deserves to be recognised.”



The winner of the "Excellence in Challenging Times" Award will receive cash and business improvement training and advice worth over £12,000.



For more information and to enter the award visit www.avn.co.uk/awards The deadline is 11 July.



