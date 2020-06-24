Now is the time to step up, not back, from the prospect of making a bold change

Fortuna Admissions, a team of former MBA Admissions Directors and Senior Career Services professionals from 18 of the world’s top 20 business schools, has launched Fortuna Careers to support business school graduates seeking career coaching expertise to navigate the complexities and opportunities of job-seeking amid the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.



“No matter where you are in your career, the job market today requires vision, agility, stamina and a lot of imagination – vital qualities that can be strengthened with diligent training, just like building muscles,” says Catherine Tuttle, Fortuna Careers Expert Coach and former Associate Director at Duke Fuqua, who also launched the alumni career coaching program at North Carolina State University. “You can train on your own, but you may need additional motivation and accountability to realize your greatest potential.”



Fortuna Careers draws on the Fortuna team’s decades of expertise at Career Management Centers at leading business schools including Harvard Business School, Wharton, INSEAD, London Business School and Duke Fuqua.



Designed to leverage experience and maximize success in a career transition, Fortuna Careers modules span six key services within three core objectives:



• Building a strong foundation: Creating a Career Vision, Personal Strengths Assessment

• Activating your search: Job Search/Networking Strategy, Resume Review

• Enhancing your professional presence: LinkedIn Development, Interview Prep



Fortuna’s flexible modules and services are customized to support each client’s unique needs – whether they’re looking to pivot into a new industry or function, build confidence with networking and personal branding, or make meaningful changes amidst the global pandemic.



“We believe that now, more than ever, organizations and companies are hungry for talent and creativity,” says Judith Silverman Hodara, Co-Founder & Director of Fortuna Admissions and former head of Wharton MBA Admissions. “Now is the time to step up, not back, from the prospect of making a bold change that will activate your greatest gifts. But you shouldn’t go it alone.”



About Fortuna Admissions

Fortuna Admissions is a dream team of former MBA Admissions Directors and Officers from 18 of the world’s top 20 business schools. We leverage our first-hand knowledge of the MBA admissions process to help our clients maximize their chances of admission to the business schools of their dreams.



