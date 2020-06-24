Unique circumstances have not deterred the Cloud Foundry community from coming together

The Cloud Foundry Foundation, home to open source projects simplifying the developer experience, kicked off its first virtual North American Summit today, with announcements from anynines, Atos, EngineerBetter, Grape Up, Stark & Wayne, SuperOrbital, SUSE, and VMware. Members’ announcements underscore the continuous evolution of the Cloud Foundry ecosystem to incorporate and embrace external technologies like Kubernetes in order to provide developers and operators the best, most efficient and advantageous workflow.



Cloud Foundry Foundation announced the release of version 7 of the Cloud Foundry Command Line Interface (cf CLI v7). Developers can use the cf CLI v7 to perform complex development and deployment techniques atop Cloud Foundry, making it as quick and simple as ever to push code to production. The cf CLI v7 unlocks new application development workflows for users who require granular control of their applications and supports advanced deployment strategies by utilizing the Cloud Foundry v3 APIs. Both the new CLI tool and the v3 APIs enable unique workflows by exposing package, droplet, build, and process control resources. The new version of the CLI and APIs also introduces new resources such as sidecars, manifests, and deployments.



The NA Summit shares the same high-quality content of in-person conferences, but the event has been structured to best serve an audience “attending” virtually. Each day of the two-day Summit is a half-day to prevent screen fatigue and will be devoted to a key Cloud Foundry audience; today is the Developer Experience track while tomorrow is the Contributor track. Individual sessions are limited to 15 minutes to keep momentum throughout the event. There are digital booths sponsored by vendors for attendees to explore as well as Hands-On Labs, Community Awards and the Diversity Luncheon, featuring a keynote on racial equity from Dr. Shakti Butler of World Trust Educational Services.



“Unique circumstances have not deterred the Cloud Foundry community from coming together to collaborate, attend workshops and sessions, nominate their peers for well-deserved awards and seek out quality interactions,” said Chip Childers, executive director, Cloud Foundry Foundation. “It’s my hope that the virtual Summit will offer our community new opportunities rather than limit possibilities, and that we can build upon this experience to enrich future events for the ecosystem.”



The Summit, which takes place today and tomorrow, is sponsored by Diamond sponsors SUSE and VMware, Platinum sponsor IBM, and Gold sponsors anynines and SAP.



News from Foundation members includes:



anynines: anynines announced the extension of a9s Platform, a fully automated multi-cloud platform solution. New modules enable the developer and operator experience by augmenting the use of Kubernetes. By the end of 2020, the advanced Kubernetes support allows users to add Cloud Foundry environments running on top of Kubernetes. Additionally, the product range of the a9s Data Services included in a9s Platform will be extended. The a9s Data Services will then be available in two flavors: BOSH-based VMs and Kubernetes-based containers. This allows application developers to choose whether to use strongly isolated VMs or fast and light-weight containers when creating data service instances. With a9s Platform 2021, anynines follows its credo of allowing users to focus on their productivity rather than on a specific technology.



Atos: Atos announced the Atos Cloud Foundry Platform has been enriched with the adoption and on-boarding of Eirini, Quarks and KubeCF, enabling customers to take full advantage of container technology powered by Kubernetes to deliver application and data portability. Certified for 5 years, the Atos Cloud Foundry Platform has been providing a managed certified environment to Atos’ clients. The platform addresses the needs of all focus verticals from Connected Car solutions for vehicle manufacturers, applications giving greater access to IoT applications and their data, simpler administration for teams in Childcare, improving application development lifecycle or developing new customer-facing applications to provide a greater customer experience. Atos Cloud Foundry is available within hours of request with no minimum contract commitment with unlimited scale delivered from the public cloud. To learn more: https://atos.net/en/solutions/multi-cloud-application-platfo...



EngineerBetter: EngineerBetter announced they have joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation and are now Kubernetes Certified Service Providers ready for the Kubernetes-based future of Cloud Foundry. By combining deep knowledge of Kubernetes administration and operation, their newly publicized Development Reality Check service, and their long history of helping Cloud Foundry users, EngineerBetter is now ideally placed to help Cloud Foundry users and operators migrate to the brave new world.



Grape Up: Grape Up announced that Cloudboostr now uses open source CF distribution KubeCF in order to make planning and implementing platform architecture easier and more rapid. Using Cloud Foundry on top of Kubernetes delivers the same excellent CFAR experience for developers, while still having a powerful Kubernetes engine underneath. This is more transparent for the coding teams and makes the life of platform engineers more convenient.



Stark & Wayne: Stark & Wayne announced the expansion of their 24x7 Cloud Foundry Support offering. They now offer “college office hours” style advisory sessions that keep you informed of cloud-native technology trends and align teams to business goals. Stark & Wayne also announced the release of Gluon, freely available on GitHub. Gluon enables you to use Kubernetes to reduce the total cost of ownership of Cloud Foundry. It does this by using Kubernetes custom resources to bring BOSH-based VM workload management to Kubernetes Clusters.



SuperOrbital: SuperOrbital announced they’ve taken their student-centered learning approach from their in-person workshops and applied it to their new live remote Docker and Kubernetes training. All of SuperOrbital’s courses are taught by the company founder, are extremely hands-on, and can be customized to match a team’s knowledge and needs. As always, they don’t deliver static, lecture-heavy training. Instead, SuperOrbital courses immerse a team in an active learning environment where they internalize the lessons through collaboration and personal one-on-one support. The end result is knowledge that sticks, and a foundation for true expertise.



SUSE: SUSE Cloud Application Platform 2.0, the latest version of SUSE’s modern application platform for Kubernetes, introduces new capabilities that allow enterprises to transition existing Cloud Foundry implementations rapidly and pragmatically to a modern, Kubernetes-based architecture. This solution accelerates platform time-to-value and reduces management errors, and allows IT teams to manage applications more easily and securely. SUSE already delivers a containerized implementation of the Cloud Foundry Application Runtime that runs in Kubernetes, unified management of Cloud Foundry and Kubernetes deployments through a single console, supported operation on any certified Kubernetes platform, and a tech preview of Kubernetes-native scheduling. The 2.0 release adds a Kubernetes Operator, leveraging project Quarks, to fully automate Cloud Foundry platform deployment and updates on Kubernetes. Going forward, SUSE plans to integrate additional Kubernetes-ready upstream components as they become available, to eventually achieve a fully ‘Kubernetes idiomatic’ Cloud Foundry architecture. Read the full post.



VMware: VMware Tanzu application service for Kubernetes: The Cloud Foundry API meets cutting-edge infrastructure. VMware Tanzu Application Service for Kubernetes is now available as a public beta. The beta combines the best parts of Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes, Istio, and other projects into a single, easy-to-install package. The release is based on the cf-for-k8s project, which will be discussed during the CF Summit.



Cloud Foundry is an open source technology backed by the largest technology companies in the world, including Dell EMC, Google, IBM, Microsoft, SAP, SUSE and VMware, and is being used by leaders in manufacturing, telecommunications and financial services. Only Cloud Foundry delivers the velocity needed to continuously deliver apps at the speed of business. Cloud Foundry’s container-based architecture runs apps in any language on your choice of cloud — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack, VMware vSphere, and more. With a robust services ecosystem and simple integration with existing technologies, Cloud Foundry is the modern standard for mission critical apps for global organizations.



The Cloud Foundry Foundation is an independent non-profit open source organization formed to sustain the development, promotion, and adoption of Cloud Foundry as the industry standard for delivering the best developer experiences to companies of all sizes. The Foundation projects include Cloud Foundry Application Runtime, Cloud Foundry Container Runtime, BOSH, Open Service Broker API, Eirini, Project Quarks, KubeCF, Abacus, CF-Local, CredHub, ServiceFabrik, Stratos, and more. Cloud Foundry makes it faster and easier to build, test, deploy, and scale applications, and is used by more than half the Fortune 500, representing nearly $15 trillion in combined revenue. Cloud Foundry is hosted by The Linux Foundation and is an Apache 2.0 licensed project available on Github: https://github.com/cloudfoundry. To learn more, visit: http://www.cloudfoundry.org.



