Small Cap Awards 2020 Winners Announced
Press Release London, UK
June 26th, 2020
Small Cap Awards 2020 Winners Announced at Live Virtual Ceremony
The eighth annual Small Cap Awards winners were announced yesterday afternoon at a live virtual ceremony.
Over 200 attendees, all supporters of the small cap community congregated online at the (optional) black tie event. Companies and advisors were present at the virtual ceremony hosted by Peter Dickson (the voice of television programme The X-Factor).
The awards shine a light on the best companies and participants in the small and micro-cap community (sub £200m market capitalisation) across twelve categories. They are a once-in-a-year opportunity to recognise outstanding achievement focused on smaller quoted companies.
This year the Small Cap Awards were delighted to announce continued support and headline sponsorship from Hamlins LLP.
The nominations and winners were:
IPO of the Year - Diaceutics
Executive Director of the Year - David Cicurel - CEO of Judges Scientific
Journalist of the Year - Joanne Hart - Mail on Sunday
Analyst of the Year - Lorne Daniel, finnCap
VCT Manager of the Year - Amati AIM VCT PLC – Dr. Paul Jourdan, David Stevenson, Anna Macdonald
UK Smaller Companies Fund Manager of the Year - JPM UK Smaller Companies - Georgina Brittain and Katen Patel
Transaction of the Year - Kape Technologies – Acquisition of Private Internet Access
Innovative Financing of the Year - Yu Group PLC
Technology Company of the Year – Avacta
Impact Company of the Year - ITM Power
Company of the Year - Volex
Lifetime Achievement Award – Giles Hargreaves
The nominations were primarily chosen from the calendar year 2019.
The judging panel consisted of:
(Chair) Claire Noyce
Managing Partner and Chief Executive at Hybridan
Judith Mackenzie
Partner & Head of Public Equity at Downing
Dale Bellis
Investment Director (AIM) at Maven Capital Partners UK LLP
Gervais Williams
Managing Director at Miton Group plc
Richard Gill
Head of Research at Align Research
Connor Grimes, CFA
Investment Manager at Seneca Growth Capital VCT
Dominic Weller
Fund Manager at Octopus Investments
Guy Feld
Fund Manager at Canaccord Genuity
Ms Alexandra Lindsay
Investment Director, Calculus Capital
Anand Sambavisan
Co-founder & CEO of PrimaryBid Limited
Helen James
Partner, HW Fisher
Simone Westerhuis
Managing Director, LGB Investments
The eighth annual event follows the success of the Small Cap UK network
https://smallcapnetwork.co.uk/
The network is owned by Master Investor Ltd, an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders, through events, magazines, news, blogs, podcasts and daily/weekly newsletters. The annual Master Investor Show introduces its 5000+ private investor audience to companies they can invest in. It offers clients opportunities to generate leads to an audience with significant investable funds.
The Small Cap Network is supported by Hamlins LLP, a leading central London commercial law firm.
Since it started in mid-2012 the Small Cap Club has successfully enabled leaders and participants in the micro-cap sector to regularly meet together, based on the premise that meeting people builds trust and creates new areas of thinking and opportunity. The regular networking events have gone from strength to strength.
About the Sponsors:
About Hamlins LLP
Hamlins LLP is a commercial law firm renowned for its industry expertise, entrepreneurial approach, and quality lawyers who are recognised leaders in their fields. We have deep market knowledge of the media, digital, real estate, sport, retail and leisure industries.
For more information, go to
www.hamlins.co.uk
About Master Investor
For more information, go to
https://masterinvestor.co.uk/
