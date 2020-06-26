Small Cap Network



Press Release London, UK

June 26th, 2020



Small Cap Awards 2020 Winners Announced at Live Virtual Ceremony



The eighth annual Small Cap Awards winners were announced yesterday afternoon at a live virtual ceremony.

Over 200 attendees, all supporters of the small cap community congregated online at the (optional) black tie event. Companies and advisors were present at the virtual ceremony hosted by Peter Dickson (the voice of television programme The X-Factor).

The awards shine a light on the best companies and participants in the small and micro-cap community (sub £200m market capitalisation) across twelve categories. They are a once-in-a-year opportunity to recognise outstanding achievement focused on smaller quoted companies.

This year the Small Cap Awards were delighted to announce continued support and headline sponsorship from Hamlins LLP.



The nominations and winners were:



IPO of the Year - Diaceutics



Executive Director of the Year - David Cicurel - CEO of Judges Scientific





Journalist of the Year - Joanne Hart - Mail on Sunday





Analyst of the Year - Lorne Daniel, finnCap





VCT Manager of the Year - Amati AIM VCT PLC – Dr. Paul Jourdan, David Stevenson, Anna Macdonald





UK Smaller Companies Fund Manager of the Year - JPM UK Smaller Companies - Georgina Brittain and Katen Patel





Transaction of the Year - Kape Technologies – Acquisition of Private Internet Access





Innovative Financing of the Year - Yu Group PLC





Technology Company of the Year – Avacta





Impact Company of the Year - ITM Power



Company of the Year - Volex



Lifetime Achievement Award – Giles Hargreaves



The nominations were primarily chosen from the calendar year 2019.





The judging panel consisted of:

(Chair) Claire Noyce

Managing Partner and Chief Executive at Hybridan



Judith Mackenzie

Partner & Head of Public Equity at Downing



Dale Bellis

Investment Director (AIM) at Maven Capital Partners UK LLP



Gervais Williams

Managing Director at Miton Group plc



Richard Gill

Head of Research at Align Research



Connor Grimes, CFA

Investment Manager at Seneca Growth Capital VCT



Dominic Weller

Fund Manager at Octopus Investments



Guy Feld

Fund Manager at Canaccord Genuity



Ms Alexandra Lindsay

Investment Director, Calculus Capital



Anand Sambavisan

Co-founder & CEO of PrimaryBid Limited



Helen James

Partner, HW Fisher



Simone Westerhuis

Managing Director, LGB Investments



The eighth annual event follows the success of the Small Cap UK network

https://smallcapnetwork.co.uk/



The network is owned by Master Investor Ltd, an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders, through events, magazines, news, blogs, podcasts and daily/weekly newsletters. The annual Master Investor Show introduces its 5000+ private investor audience to companies they can invest in. It offers clients opportunities to generate leads to an audience with significant investable funds.



The Small Cap Network is supported by Hamlins LLP, a leading central London commercial law firm.

Since it started in mid-2012 the Small Cap Club has successfully enabled leaders and participants in the micro-cap sector to regularly meet together, based on the premise that meeting people builds trust and creates new areas of thinking and opportunity. The regular networking events have gone from strength to strength.



About the Sponsors:



About Hamlins LLP

Hamlins LLP is a commercial law firm renowned for its industry expertise, entrepreneurial approach, and quality lawyers who are recognised leaders in their fields. We have deep market knowledge of the media, digital, real estate, sport, retail and leisure industries.



For more information, go to

www.hamlins.co.uk





About Master Investor

Master Investor Ltd is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders, through events, magazines, news, blogs, podcasts and daily/weekly newsletters. The annual Master Investor Show introduces its 5000+ private investor audience to companies they can invest in. It offers clients opportunities to generate leads to an audience with significant investable funds.

For more information, go to



https://masterinvestor.co.uk/