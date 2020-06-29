Demand for hospitality professionals more than doubled last week, up 134% in the week ending 21st June, according to the latest real-time statistics from the world’s largest network of job boards, Broadbean Technology.



The jump in hospitality vacancies is indicative of many businesses gearing up to reopen on 4th July, as confirmed in the Prime Minster’s announcement earlier this week. The Broadbean Technology data also revealed that the number of jobs being advertised was fairly balanced across most employers in the sector, with a few major brands posting a large number of vacancies, including Costa, McDonalds, the Stonegate Pub Company and Home Bargains.



Alex Fourlis, Managing Director at Broadbean Technology commented



“There’s no doubt that hospitality has been one of the hardest hit sectors during Covid-19, so to see vacancies up again is a truly promising sign for the UK economy. As the easing of lockdown rules continue to be announced by the Government and with cafes, pubs and restaurants given the green light to reopen in July, we anticipate this hiring activity to continue, particularly as many employers battle to get new staff on board quickly.”



Ends



Press Contact:



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705