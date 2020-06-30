MENOPAUSE WEBINARS

Learn more about the menopause



There are many myths and misconceptions surrounding the menopause, so it’s essential to know the facts – and a great way to do this is to arrange a webinar by a leading expert and public speaker. Norma Goldman, founder and director of The Menopause Exchange, usually presents talks and workshops but because of the current situation she’s presenting Zoom webinars instead.



Norma Goldman BPharm. (Hons) MRPharmS. MSc. (health promotion) has a pharmacy degree and is a qualified health promotion specialist. She has been presenting talks on the menopause for over 21 years, and her in-depth knowledge has helped thousands of women enjoy a more comfortable menopause. Her book ‘The Menopause – ask the experts’ was published by Hammersmith Press. Each issue of The Menopause Exchange’s free quarterly newsletter is emailed to over 10,000 people, including women, healthcare professionals, workplace managers and journalists.



Norma offers two webinars: ‘Understanding the menopause’ (for women, men, healthcare professionals and journalists) and ‘The menopause at work’ (for workplaces, companies, organisations, women’s groups, exhibitions/conferences and health spas and clubs). If you would like to attend a webinar, or would like to arrange one for your workplace, please email Norma on norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk.



‘Understanding the menopause’

Norma’s ‘Understanding the menopause’ webinars are suitable for women at or approaching the menopause, women who have had a premature menopause (before age 40) or a hysterectomy, or anyone with an interest in women’s midlife health. Post-menopausal women attend presentations too, and men are always welcome. Every webinar provides impartial, reliable, up-to-date and practical information on all aspects of the menopause, to help women make informed decisions about coping at this time of life. If you join the webinar, you’ll be able to ask questions, receive a factsheet and hear about other women’s experiences.



Topics covered include:

• General information on the menopause

• Menopausal symptoms

• Health promotion advice and self-help lifestyle tips

• HRT

• Complementary therapies and medicines

• Nutrition

• The menopause at work



‘The menopause at work’

Norma’s ‘The menopause at work’ webinars are aimed at managers, health and safety advisers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees. The topics include:

• General information on the menopause

• Menopause symptoms that affect work

• Research and articles on the menopause and the workplace

• Discussion of the menopause at work for employers and what the workplace can do to support and help employees through the menopause

• Impartial and practical information on the menopause for both employees and employers

• Support from colleagues

• Menopause policies and guidelines

• Information about coping with the menopause



Examples of positive feedback from attendees of talks and workshops include:



“Many thanks for a superb, informative webinar. I really enjoyed it. It was good to hear from other women that they are having problems like myself and a great opportunity to ask questions and hear your answers.” (Woman attendee)



“Thank you for your menopause presentation. Feedback received from colleagues has been very good. Staff have commented that your style of communication and the detail involved was very informative. One of the men who attended commented how the information you shared will help him develop his understanding, not only in the work environment but also at home. I would definitely recommend your services to anyone else who might be seeking to arrange a similar event in the future.” (Major Company)

“This session made me aware of symptoms I have that I did not know could be related to the menopause.” (Hospital Trust)

“Norma was very articulate; obviously is very well versed in the subject, informative, clear and precise in her speaking.” (Law Firm)



"This talk has opened a door for me where I feel that I know where to get information about the menopause, including health promotion and dietary advice.” (Bank)



“The excellent information for coping with the menopause was very balanced, looking at HRT, complementary therapies and tips." (Nurse)



“Very useful, helpful and invaluable information. Should be held regularly – enjoyed immensely.” (Council Office)



“I am a line manager, and this presentation will form the basis to understand the menopause, allowing me to be more educated.”(University)



The Menopause Exchange is unbiased and independent and isn’t sponsored by any companies or organisations. Our free quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top UK medical experts, including gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists and dietitians. We also include news, book reviews and our ‘Ask the experts’ page. To join The Menopause Exchange, women can sign up for free on our website, http://www.menopause-exchange.co.uk. You can also find us on Facebook and Twitter (@MenopauseExch).



To arrange a webinar or find out more information, e-mail norma@menopause-exchange.co.uk or call 020 8420 7245.



NOTES FOR EDITORS

1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Menopause in different cultures; Libido and the menopause; Progesterone in HRT; Complementary and alternative medicines for the menopause; Coffee and tea at the menopause; All about osteoporosis.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions. Her daughter, Victoria Goldman, the editor of the newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication.

4. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

5. All press enquiries to Norma Goldman on 020 8420 7245.