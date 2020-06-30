Driven by global footprint expansion, and new products and services



Amsterdam, Netherlands & London, UK – 30th June 2020 – Leaseweb, a leading hosting cloud company, today announced that the growth in its global hosting infrastructure and related network capacity has grown twice the market average. The accomplishment is attributed to a focused approach to grow the company’s global presence over five years and has seen Leaseweb achieve a 22% increase in data centre locations worldwide. The result is a 55% increase in network capacity and a leap in bandwidth from 5.5 to 10Tbps, enabling Leaseweb to successfully adapt to international market change, and meet customer demand for local and global cloud infrastructures.



Following the launch of new locations in London and Sydney at the end of 2017, Leaseweb opened a data centre facility in Miami last year, providing a springboard into South America, and bringing to 20 the total number of data centre locations operating globally, with 80,000 servers under management. Most recently, Leaseweb completed the network expansion of its Amsterdam data centre, enabling further growth and paving the way for applications that benefit from 100Gbps connectivity. Additionally, the acquisition of US-based managed hosting services companies, ServInt and NOBIS Technology Group, has given more end-users access to Leaseweb’s portfolio of solutions via its existing data centres.



As well as growing its data centre location and services portfolio, Leaseweb extended its IaaS platform into Asia via Leaseweb Cloud, completing the full spectrum of its public and private cloud products available in the region. The company also enhanced its cloud backup and protection offerings, allowing the delivery of an easy-to-use, fast and reliable data protection solution for cloud and internet professionals. Moreover, Leaseweb began offering All Flash FAS storage across its cloud portfolio, reducing latency and increasing reliability for business-critical cloud applications.



“Businesses that operate worldwide, which take pride in their competitive edge, seek the kind of global hosting and infrastructure provider who can deliver best-in-class user experiences locally and reliably,” said Alexander Kalkman, CMO at Leaseweb. “This need feeds directly into our goal to grow globally as the first provider businesses turn to for the provision of cloud infrastructure that not only meets local requirements but offers a footprint to reach customers across borders. Looking forward, we are committed to a continued growth trajectory and delivering superior cloud hosting technology globally, engaging with our customers in a personalised, human-to-human manner—an approach unmatched by industry giants and highly valued by our customers.”



Leaseweb’s commitment to helping customers meet their hosting and managed service needs is particularly evident in the Adtech and Martech sectors, which are key focus areas. Adjust, a mobile attribution and analytics company, leverages Leaseweb’s ability to provide multiple private racks of dedicated servers across the globe. Leaseweb provides racks which are redundantly connected to the core network with 2x 200 Gbps and offers high-speed links between servers (varying 20-40 Gbps, depending on the needs of the region). Algolia, a distributed search-as-a-service API, chose to work with Leaseweb due to its customer-centric and global mindset. Through this collaboration, Algolia was able to build a highly available API distributed over 12 regions, leading them to become one of the top companies for custom search.



