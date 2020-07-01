NEOMA Business School has been placed 1st in Europe and 2nd worldwide within the ‘graduate’s professional experience’ category in the QS 2020 worldwide ranking of top Executive MBA’s, with an impressive score of 99.5/100.



QS (Quacquarelli Symonds), is a company that specializes in the analysis of higher education institutions around the world, published its global ranking of the best Executive MBAs this week. Overall, NEOMA is ranked 61st worldwide (+30 places) and 29th in Europe (+12 places) amongst the 141 institutions appearing in this year's ranking.



NEOMA also moves up to 6th position among French Schools and the Executive MBA also scores particularly well in the ‘Career outcomes’ category (career progression within 12 months of graduation) with a score of 78.5/100.



This prestigious ranking is one of the most comprehensive in its category. Assessment criteria mainly focuses on graduate employability and career progression, the diversity of student profiles, and, more generally, the programmes 'return on investment'.



"Our Executive MBA is one of NEOMA's flagship programmes. We are extremely proud to achieve such a result as the progress made has a positive impact on the School's influence and attractiveness, both in France and abroad," says Delphine Manceau, Dean. "This further validates the recent developments made to the EMBA, which aim to allow more flexibility and exchange between participants, as well as adapting content to be more in tune with the transformation of companies."



