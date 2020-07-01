July 2020, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, has been awarded the ‘Distinguished Partner Award for 2019’ from Edgecore Networks.



Mayflex were one of a few worldwide partners that were recognised by Edgecore Networks for their excellent performance, innovation and quality throughout 2019.



Neil Staley, Mayflex’s Market Manager said “I was delighted to accept this award on behalf of Mayflex, Edgecore provides an excellent range of wired and wireless networking products and it’s a brand that is growing in popularity with our customers due to the build quality of the products and the reliable performance.”



Neil continued “We’ve particularly seen an increase of Edgecore switches being used for IP security installations, customers like the fact that Edgecore Networks is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation who manufacture products for some of the world’s largest networking brands, so they have the added confidence of a great product at a more competitive price.”



Mayflex hold large stocks of the most popular Edgecore switches which are available for next day free delivery throughout the UK mainland. Customers can also order online until 8.00 p.m. for next free delivery at www.mayflex.com.



To find out more about Edgecore Networks visit https://mayflex.com/brands/edgecore-networks or call 0121 326 7557 or email sales@mayflex.com