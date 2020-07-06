The magazine aims to show food-lovers where to go and what to do, exploring the world through its numerous culinary cultures

National Geographic Traveller Food is to be sold as a standalone magazine for the first time, as part of a move to broaden its readership.



Since its launch in early 2018, the award-winning quarterly title has been available as part of a bundle, along with sister magazine National Geographic Traveller. However, going forward, Food will be available on newsstands in its own right — starting with the new summer issue, which hits the shops today.



Glen Mutel, editor of Food, said: “While Food and National Geographic Traveller have proved a perfect fit for each other in the past, we felt it was time we branched out and showed the magazine-buying public what we’re all about. It’s going to be great to see our future titles, with their distinct, impactful covers, displayed on newsstands across the country.



“Over the past two years we’ve successfully carved out a niche as the magazine for all those who see the worlds of food and travel as ultimately inseparable. The magazine aims to show food-lovers where to go and what to do, exploring the world through its numerous culinary cultures, while also emphasising the global nature of the dishes we love to cook at home. Hopefully, people will find our combination of engaging storytelling and mouth-watering photography hard to resist.”



To mark the magazine’s debut on newsstand, and its introduction to new readers, a digital version of the previous issue of Food will be given away via Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



New Issue



The new issue of Food celebrates the joys of summer, with help from some of the best chefs, cookbook writers and restaurateurs around, who share the dishes, ingredients and drinks that always magically transport them to places in the sun. Elsewhere, the issue explores the highly distinctive version of Italian food enjoyed in Buenos Aires, while also offering a snapshot of a family meal in the Alpine resort of Courmayeur. All this, plus the culinary highlights of Istanbul, Pembrokeshire and Dublin.



In addition, expect the usual mix of thought-provoking features and easy-to-follow recipes from world-renowned contributors.



Don’t miss:



• Deconstruction: Boeuf bourguignon — how to master the French national dish.

• Recipe Journal: Five stylish salads from around the world.

• In Pictures: Dining on some of the UK’s best fish, in the Scottish coastal town of Stonehaven.

• My Life in Food: Comedian James Acaster on Elvis, ice cream and visiting Noma.

• Five ways with: The chef-owners of Honey & Co offer up five great ways to use figs.

• Make Perfect: Tips for making great Spanish tortilla.

• The Pioneer: Chef Abigail Mbalo on changing culinary perceptions in South Africa.



26-PAGE DIGITAL EZINE SAMPLE magazine.natgeotraveller.co.uk/food-jul20



Fast facts

On sale date: 2 July 2020

Price: £4.80

Website: Competitions, subscriptions, blogs, features and more. nationalgeographic.co.uk/food-travel



Find us on Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Twitter: twitter.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Tumblr: NatGeoTravelUK.tumblr.com

Pinterest: pinterest.com/NatGeoTravelUK

Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK





###



NOTES



The quarterly, 132-page magazine is brought to you by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller.



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010, and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.co.uk/travel



National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivalled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic’s media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children’s media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and it’s committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month. NGP returns 27% of its proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. nationalgeographic.com



National Geographic Society is a leading non-profit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. It supports educators to ensure that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. National Geographic Society aspires to create a community of change, advancing key insights about the planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time. Its goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. nationalgeographic.org



CONTACT:



For editorial enquiries:

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906



Glen Mutel, editor

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

glen.mutel@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, managing director

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, CEO

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk