Forever Living, the aloe vera company has launched a Hydrating Serum combining four types of hyaluronic acid to boost hydration, perfectly timed for summer. Combined with aloe vera and other skin-loving ingredients such as white tea, mimosa bark, tamarind, and snow mushroom this hydrating serum helps shield against environmental stressors, and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.



Each of the four types of hyaluronic acid (HA) play a key role in retaining hydration. Hyaluronic acid is an intense skin moisturiser that holds 1,000 times its weight in water. Combined, all four types of hyaluronic acid work together to replenish water on the surface of skin and retain moisture from the inside, whilst also improving elasticity and resulting in the appearance of visibly plump skin.



As part of Forever’s targeted skincare, this formula applies easily, absorbs quickly, and has an exceptionally light feel. Hydrating Serum helps skin feel plump and hydrated while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and providing an added layer of protection against environmental stressors.



For more information please visit https://foreverliving.com/gbr/en-gb/home



