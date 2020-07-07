RPA services specialist Robiquity has achieved a unique double UiPath partner status, being the first in UK and Ireland to achieve Services Network and Gold Business Services certification in the same month. These certifications recognise an elite network of service delivery partners accredited with advanced delivery skills on par with the UiPath Professional Services team. This will further enable Robiquity to help thousands of organisations around the world to utilise the power of hyperautomation - at an end-to-end scale.



These awards also recognise Robiquity’s RPA delivery best practices, certified pool of UiPath experts and a proven track record of delivering high-quality automation solutions. Another key success factor is Robiquity’s successful implementation and evolution of hundreds of global RPA initiatives - driven by ScaleSafe™ that provides fully RPA trained and committed team in only 12 weeks and its A.T.O.M multi-step operating model. These two industry-leading innovations will ensure that UiPath’s RPA technologies are delivered at a sustainable scale to transform organisations’ end-to-end business operations – as fast and effectively as possible.



UiPath is leading the ’automation first’ era—championing a robot for every person and enabling robots to learn new skills through artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Through free and open training, UiPath brings digital era skills to millions of people around the world, improving business productivity and efficiency, employee engagement, and customer experience. The company’s hyperautomation platform combines the #1 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities, including process mining and analytics.



Tom Gardner co-founder and director at Robiquity said; “This twin UiPath certification highlights the efforts of our sales and delivery teams and our unique talent resourcing models and delivery methodologies. While delivering RPA solutions that enable retail and financial services customers deal with accelerated change from COVID-19, we’ve worked incredibly hard in this unprecedented environment to achieve this elite dual partnership status. We believe that the UiPath platform is key to scaling automation across the enterprise with speed and efficiency, to enable employees to do more with less and gain optimal value too.”



Chris Grant UKI Channel and Alliances Director commented; “I would like to congratulate Robiquity on becoming the second partner in the UKI territory to become USN accredited, the program to show you are amongst the very best with UiPath Professional Services. In addition I was delighted to see Robiquity have also gained their Gold partner status. I am confident that together we will fulfill our customers’ automation goals, creating a difference on their digital journeys.”



About Robiquity (https://robiquity.com)

Robiquity is a Manchester-based company that enables global organisations to gain maximum value from best of breed RPA technologies. The company blends RPA technologies, with human talent via ScaleSafe™ and its innovative operating model – A.T.O.M so intelligent automation can be applied faster, more efficiently than ever.



Since 2016, Robiquity has helped over 50 multi-national organisations including; JLR, Loblaw and Opus Energy, achieve intelligent, automation-driven transformation – enabling them to drive greater speed, accuracy, productivity, efficiency and innovation - across their business. This fast growing company now has operations in North America and Middle East and now employs nearly 100 multi-skilled staff.