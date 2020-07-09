- Editorial giveaways and interviews available with author Lulu Wood –

- Non-fiction available now through Amazon - Kindle unlimited, e-book (£2.99), paperback (£8.99) –

- Click here for images https://we.tl/t-hcZvLVA36L



9 July 2020: MILKSHAKES FOR THE ALMOST DEAD is the hotly anticipated new book from renowned four-time published women’s author, Lulu Wood; the first in the series from the Girls and Monsters Trilogy.



Milkshakes For The Almost Dead is a celebration of the importance of women and teenage girls: what they feel, who they love and how valid their opinions are.



Meet Diana, who makes the best friends she's ever had during the worst summer of her life. From her first love to missing girls, hot boys and psychopaths in cowboy boots, follow Diana’s story as she is forced to move to the sleepy seaside town of Lattering with her crazy Aunt Vita.



Diana's Dad has just been arrested and with no friends and two boring jobs, Diana thinks things can't get any worse. Until the morning they find a body on the beach…



An established British author, Lulu Wood made her impact in the publishing industry by dealing with issues such as weight and extreme weight loss (The Perfect Ten), women and ageing (Material Girl), relationships deconstructed (Toasting Eros) and mental health (Boyfriend in a Dress).



A percentage of the sales from Milkshakes for the Almost Dead will support Plan International UK, which works to advance child rights and equality for girls across the world.



Notes to Editors

• Buy Milkshakes for the Almost Dead on Amazon here: https://www.amazon.fr/Milkshakes-Almost-Monsters-Trilogy-Eng...



• Lulu is a cultural commentator, focused feminist, mother and devoted advocate of Christmas and Pilates. Her stories and essays have appeared in You Magazine, The Telegraph, Company, Glamour and Cosmopolitan, among others. She has appeared on Radio Four Woman’s Hour on numerous occasions discussing topics as varied as extreme weight-loss, bad-book-sex, multiple failed attempts to conquer a range oven, and the wisdom of one-night stands.

Previous praise for Lulu Wood’s books:

- ‘Intelligent and thought-provoking’ - Company Mag

- ‘Brilliantly observed’ - HEAT mag

- ‘Insightful and laugh out loud but also serious and sad’ - New Woman Mag