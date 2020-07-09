WordPress VIP delivers transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences

Content platform provider adds tech partners to enable enterprises to increase functionality and improve customer experience



London, July 09 2020 - WordPress VIP has announced the expansion of its technology partner program, adding a range of new partners that will enable enterprise customers to improve customer experience and drive digital transformation.



Content platform provider WordPress VIP is the enterprise version of WordPress, and works with some of the biggest brands in the world, including The Sun, Capgemini, Facebook and Airbnb. Its

interoperability enables integrations with a broad range of products and services, including providers of tools for personalisation, business intelligence and digital asset management.



The expanded program provides its new technology partners with the opportunity to work on product strategy and marketing alongside WordPress VIP. Some of the new partners include:



• Digital River: one-stop e-commerce solution with merchandising, cart, and checkout, enabling rapid expansion into different markets.

• OneSignal: powers push notifications for firms of all sizes, from early-stage startups to Fortune 500 Companies.

• Cloudinary: offers dynamic video and image management, providing visually engaging experiences across every touchpoint at scale.

• MultilingualPress: The enterprise solution for publishing a website in multiple languages on WordPress, from Inpsyde, a WordPress VIP Gold Agency Partner.

• Remixd Voice: instantly turns text content into audio, making it listenable, discoverable, and opening up new distribution and revenue channels for publishers.

• Firework: brings short-form video content from professional creators to the article page, driving audience engagement for publishers and brands.



“WordPress VIP delivers transformational results for brands who require best-in-class digital experiences,” said WordPress VIP CEO, Nick Gernert. “We’re excited to welcome new technology partners alongside our existing integrations to help us deliver on the growing demand for sophisticated implementations of enterprise WordPress.”



All WordPress VIP technology partners provide best-in-class solutions, with WordPress integrations developed and maintained based on best practices and guidance from the WordPress VIP team. In partnership, they deliver performant, secure, and stable applications that enable enterprise customers to carry out digital transformation and improve the customer experience.



Key criteria for all technology partners include a clear product story that maps to enterprise customer needs and go-to-market capabilities. Every partner is vetted to identify companies with the resources and expertise to support customers using WordPress at scale.



“Our enterprise customers understand the value of WordPress VIP as both a content management platform and as a central element of the digital experience” said Jeff Mills, UK Country Manager, WordPress VIP. “By adding new partners, we are constantly improving the features and functionality we can provide to our customers and helping them achieve their business objectives.”



WordPress VIP will announce several more new partners in 2020, including solutions for machine learning, video syndication, and customer journey mapping.



