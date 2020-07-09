Since 2010 John Patrick Reynolds has been making handmade screen prints of iconic images from classic cartoons like The Beano, The Broons and even Asterix and Popeye. After building the business over years at exhibitions and trade shows throughout the UK and Europe, most of Reynolds’s orders now come through his popular online shop: www.thecomicartwebsite.com.



From his studio in west London, Reynolds ships to buyers from all over the world including expats who decorate apartments with their classic childhood heroes. “Most of my customers come back to order at least one more print”, says Reynolds. “I’m grateful for that because it’s fun to get to know who I’m making them for”.



Since Covid-19 began in March Reynolds has noticed an uptick in sales, especially from people who are buying several different prints with their very first order. “We’re selling out of our limited editions much faster than I’d expected and I get the impression people are buying them to also give to their friends. Perhaps so they can decorate their home offices as well?” he shrugs.



Asterix and Obelix prints have sold especially well this year, prompted by the death in March of Frenchman Albert Uderzo, who helped create the cartoons along with René Goscinny. But Reynolds’s best sellers are still British classics such as Beano favourite Dennis the Menace, Scottish darling Oor Wullie, Pony Club chronicler Norman Thelwell and adventure title Commando. And it’s not just British buyers that are contributing to the surge this year: Reynolds has already shipped more prints to Europe than in the whole of 2019.



Each screen print is hand made on cotton paper in limited quantities and most images come in a variety of sizes that are perfect for any size of room, from entrance hall to study. Prints can be purchased framed as well as unframed. For wholesale orders please contact John at:



jpr@thecomicartwebsite.com / +44 7980 844906