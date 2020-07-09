Throughout the pandemic research charity Against Breast Cancer have been in constant touch with their research team leaders. Working in some of the UK’s most respected academic institutions from the Universities of Oxford, Southampton and Sheffield to Barts Cancer Institute in London, this group represents some of the country’s leading experts in their chosen fields of research as well as some the world’s brightest and best young researchers.



They each wanted to convey how, during lockdown they have sought to diminish the impact on their work by independently, collaboratively and innovatively using the time to explore and meticulously plan the next stages of their research.



Like millions of others, they all expressed their eagerness at the prospect of returning to work and one message stood out above all - that your support is more important now than ever if we are to ensure we reach our goal - a future free from breast cancer.



To address the concerns expressed by many of their supporters they have published feedback from each of their research teams detailing their immediate plans, future hopes and wider concerns.



Against Breast Cancer have reassured each of their teams, and everyone who supports Against Breast Cancer either through fundraising or volunteering that although fundraising income has fallen significantly during lockdown, the charity's robust long term planning and close governance will ensure that their current research spending commitments will remain unchanged and the charity's research goals are unaffected.



Oxford University;

“Against Breast Cancer’s funding remains critical to our work and whilst there will be a short hiatus we do not believe that this will have long term consequences.”



Dr Simon Lord



Southampton University;

“We have been able to continue our long-term work on the metabolic impact on breast cancer and we are well-placed to accelerate this work as the lockdown eases.”



Dr Charlie Birts



It is critical that young scientists continue to be attracted to a career in breast cancer research and your continued support has never been more important.”



Professor Max Crispin



Against Breast Cancer



Against Breast Cancer is a charity dedicated to funding ground-breaking research to increase survival after a breast cancer diagnosis by focusing on secondary spread, the cause of all breast-cancer related deaths. We fund research that addresses critical gaps in scientific resources and knowledge to help doctors diagnose and treat secondary breast cancer faster and more effectively, and to understand factors that may increase or reduce the risk of secondary spread so that people can make informed diet and lifestyle choices.



We have directly funded the collection of,and continue to fund the storage of over 23,000 blood and urine samples, provided annually by over 3,300 women with breast cancer from 56 hospitals across the UK in our Diet & Lifestyle Study, the largest national study of its kind. Researchers can determine differences between women who develop secondary breast cancer and those who do not by studying this collection of biological samples and dietary and lifestyle information provided at the same time.



