• SYMBIoT enables fewer staff on duty working in a safer environment, with streamlined housekeeping and lower maintenance costs.



• SYMBIoT slashes queues at reception by automating check in and check out.



• SYMBIoT gives priceless insights through user-friendly dashboard, while protecting guest data with “military-grade” security.



(July 2020) SYMBIoT (symbiot.co.uk) is the brain at the centre of next generation, smart hotel rooms. Easy to install, inexpensive to maintain, it drives every part of guest experience and hotel management.



This plug-and-play technology could be driving efficiencies in your property today. As the team behind the game-changing invention are making it available to all in the hotel industry.



SYMBIoT gives guests total control direct from any mobile device, on any network. There is no need to download an app. The cloud based click-and-go innovation provides a higher level of security than app-driven alternatives.



Now guests can check-in, operate lifts, unlock the door and control all its switches inside, without ever having to touching a thing other than their own mobile phone. There is no need for key cards or other alternatives.



Simple API interaction mean SYMBIoT can control heating and air-con, lighting, blinds, locks, TV and audio equipment. It can be expanded to seamlessly include numerous other devices. And for guests that prefer traditional room control solutions, SYMBIoT happily works alongside them.



The installation package includes a cloud management platform that offers incredible retention and removes the need for dated, expensive physical servers on site.



The moment a guest makes a booking, they receive their confirmation email with the added control link. SYMBIoT is now enabled for them. As soon as they check in, they can control the room from their phone.



When the guest checks out at the end of their stay, an alert is sent to housekeeping via the property management system (PMS). The guest loses control of their room and it can be prepared for the next guest.



SYMBIoT even provides real time room diagnostics, with the power to alert maintenance staff when something needs fixing in the room, right down to something as simple as a lightbulb that needs replacing.



It is the result of five years of research and development, a collaboration between a global team. SYMBIoT’s world-leading innovation partners include: Samsung, Salto, Artemide and Crestron. And the technology has already been installed at Bloc’s flagship hotel in London Gatwick Airport.



SYMBIoT will transform the way your hotel does business in a post pandemic world. But don’t just take our word for it. The Sunday Express says SYMBIoT will “stop hotel queueing”, while the Daily Mail said it is “safer than key cards because of military-grade encryption”.



SYMBIoT’s Chief Technology Officer, Olivier Delaunoy, said: “Because of Covid-19 there is a lot of interest in not having guests crossing paths in reception and to minimise the risk of droplet or contact transmission between guests and staff. The SYMBIoT system allows guests to check-in and check-out on their own device without interacting with anyone. They can also operate their room’s lights, blinds, climate and TV, which is ground-breaking. Being smart with tech will let hotel operators focus on reducing risk and improving customer experience.”



Uncertainty surrounding Covid-19 leaves huge question marks over the future of the hotel industry, with technology poised to play a key role in its resurgence.



SYMBIoT is the contactless solution for your hotel. A one-stop solution for reducing the risk of contact infection in hotels and ensuring customer safety – allowing guests to book, check in, access, control and check out of rooms, all from their own device. The fully-integrated technology platform is stable, secure and customisable. Hotels can now move forward with confidence, offering a safer guest experience and the added benefit of operational efficiencies and improved staff safety.



The technology was pioneered at tech-savvy Bloc Hotel Gatwick Airport and will be available to all guests as it re-opens in the coming months.