Following the publication of further details on the points-based immigration system which were published yesterday, The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has expressed disappointment at the lack of detail around highly skilled professionals.







Commenting on the published document, Tania Bowers, legal Counsel and Head of Public Policy said:







“It is no secret that there are skills shortages across many high skilled sectors such as engineering, technology, construction and life sciences. Consequently, we need to have an immigration system that recognises that the UK’s ability to attract world class brands to set up business here and to negotiate advantageous trade deals after Brexit transition. This pivots on access to skills and a flexible workforce.”







“The Tier 1 Global Talent visa is extremely limited in scope and while the document makes reference to a broader unsponsored route within the points based system which will allow a smaller number of the most highly skilled workers to come to the UK without a job offer, the Home Office has made clear that this will not open from January 1 2021."







"Without this points based scheme for the highly skilled some of the Government’s most important infrastructure plans will be effectively scuppered post Brexit transition as neither recruitment firms nor umbrella companies can be sponsoring organisations.”







"We have asked to be part of the stakeholder group which will be consulted on this visa over the coming year and will be pushing hard to ensure that it allows a route for highly skilled independent professionals.”







