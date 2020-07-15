As the 2020 World Youth Skills Day takes place in a global economy that is still contending with business closures, international talent acquisition and management firm, Alexander Mann Solutions, has urged employers and recruiters to support education leavers during these difficult times.



The annual celebration of global emerging talent – an initiative run by the United Nations – aims to combat youth unemployment internationally. Currently, around one in five young people are NEET: Not in Employment, Education or Training, with Covid-19 set to exacerbate this issue.



According to Alexander Mann Solutions, employers and recruiters need to work together to offer greater support to emerging talent to not only help them find work, but also secure the future skills businesses need to thrive.



Jane Clark, Global Head of Emerging Talent Consulting at Alexander Mann Solutions, explains:



“There’s no doubt that times are tough for organisations worldwide at the moment, but we can’t forget that it’s difficult for our critical talent pools too. The likes of education leavers are facing a real challenge trying to seek employment and training in a Covid-19 environment. But this talent pool will ultimately play a significant role in the future success of companies worldwide, and what we all do today to support the hiring and up-skilling of these individuals, will define how successful our businesses can be in the future.



“Without the training and development that’s available through the likes of graduate programmes and internships, companies will quickly find themselves facing a dearth of talented individuals to drive growth. As we celebrate World Youth Skills Day, I urge employers to consider what more they can do to support this crucial talent pool and refrain from cutting back on investment into the future workforce.”



