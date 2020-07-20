The level of competition entries was very high and we were delighted to see such a wide range of ideas

A competition launched by the London College of Garden Design at the start of lockdown has announced the winner of a GBP6,000 bursary to study on the Planting Design Diploma with the College in Kew Gardens.



Andy Smith-Williams was named the winner for his ‘Space for a creative’. The judges felt that he had some great ideas for a very narrow, challenging space with year-round interest. They especially liked his sustainable approach to planting, a very clear narrative for the space to promote creative thinking and that it was an ideal garden for a designer in lockdown.



LCGD London Director Andrew Fisher Tomlin said “The level of competition entries was very high and we were delighted to see such a wide range of ideas and creativity coming through from people whilst they were at home.”



The competition also included a category for schools gardens and 3 schools will be receiving a prize of plants for their garden projects. These are:-



Julian Hill for Ferny Creek Primary School, Victoria, Australia

Alexandra Perez for the Friendly Families Nursery, Deptford, London, UK

Anna Rushall for Weedon Bec Primary School, Northamptonshire, UK



All the entries are available to see on London College of Garden Design Melbourne’s website at lcgd.com.au





About the London College of Garden Design



The College is one of Europe’s leading specialist design colleges and offers professional level courses from the College’s homes in the world-famous Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew and the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens. Course details can be found on our websites lcgd.org.uk and lcgd.com.au.



For more information please contact:

Andrew Fisher Tomlin on 07957 855457 email: andrewfishertomlin@lcgd.org.uk

or in Australia call Brent Reid on 0423 080 728.