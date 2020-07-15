Fonix partners with Fishing TV to drive carrier billing for subscriptions and pay-per-view



The Fonix Carrier Billing platform enables Fishing TV viewers to charge subscriptions or pay-per-view on demand to their mobile phone bills.



Mobile payments and messaging specialist, Fonix announced today that it has partnered with Fishing TV. Fonix’s Carrier Billing platform enables subscriptions and pay-per-view access to fishing shows and films from around the world, with viewers having the option to seamlessly charge costs to their mobile phone bills.



Carrier billing will be offered to Fishing TV customers on the payment page alongside traditional credit and debit card options. When users select the carrier billing option, they are automatically identified by their mobile phone, without having to input their number manually.



Fonix and Fishing TV have worked closely together on the implementation strategy, optimising the user flow and allowing the delivery of a highly compliant, scalable solution that will allow carrier billing payments to be processed internationally.



Ed Burgass, Commercial Director at Fishing TV comments:



“As a brand, we are always looking at ways for fishing enthusiasts to conveniently access Fishing TV. Our partnership with Fonix means we can increase the current payment options we have for our customers to drive more traffic to our content globally.



“The services that Fonix have presented us with offer a real opportunity to give viewers the best experience when engaging with Fishing TV.



David Foord, Commercial Executive at Fonix adds: “We see a real opportunity to help Fishing TV increase its content consumption by including carrier billing as a payment option.



“As a highly scalable solution that works globally, it’s fully aligned with Fishing TV’s plans to launch carrier billing into international markets.”



About Fonix



Fonix provides a SMS and direct mobile operator billing layer for businesses allowing products and services to be acquired by consumers. Fonix’s technology allows frictionless, impulsive purchases across a wide range of tariffs for both single transactions and subscription services.



visit www.fonix.com



About Fishing TV



Fishing TV is a video on demand platform providing access to high quality fishing TV shows and films from around the world. Fishing TV is available via subscription or pay per view and accessible via web, mobile apps and a wide range of dedicated Smart TV apps and connected TV devices.



https://www.fishingtv.com