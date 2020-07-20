Arrow is delighted to announce the acquisition of Altinet Ltd.



Altinet is a leading provider of IT security and storage service. Based in Leeds, Altinet works with a wide range of global vendors to ensure it provides it’s customers base market leading solutions. Both Altinet and Arrow place the customer at the heart of their operations and are committed to providing the latest technology to their customers whilst ensuring services are operated in a continually secure environment.



Following the recent investment in Arrow by MML, Arrow is rapidly evolving its IT offering and the fast growing Altinet business provides an ideal first acquisition in the next phase of Arrow’s growth. All the Directors and employees of Altinet will be remaining and will work within the Arrow group, ensuring a smooth transition for all of its valued clients. Daniel Bailey and Henry Doyle, founders of Altinet, will continue to lead a number of key customer relationships and day to day activities. Dan and Henry commented, "We have been considering the best way to maximise the potential of our business and in Arrow we have found a great home for Altinet. As a Cyber Security specialist, we are excited to be joining the Arrow family and see this as the natural next step for the continued growth of the business. We are looking forward to working with Richard and the Arrow team in continuing to support our existing customers and working with Arrow customers through their security challenges”.



Altinet has over 400 customers and has deployed a range of cyber security and storage solutions into both the private and public sector. Recently named the Barracuda EMEA partner of the year, due to the level of growth and success achieved in 2019, Altinet are well placed to take advantage of an ever increasingly complex requirement for cyber security solutions to deal with the continual increase in cloud infrastructure and application adoption across all sectors.



Commenting on the acquisition, CEO of Arrow, Richard Burke said: “With it’s strong cultural alignment to Arrow, expertise in cyber security and impressive sales oriented approach, Altinet represents the perfect first acquisition following the investment in Arrow by MML. I am excited by the possibility of offering the broader product portfolio into the combined customer base and extending Arrow’s IT capability. I’m sure Dan, Henry and all the Altinet team will continue to thrive with the additional support of the wider Arrow business and I look forward to welcoming them all to the team”.



Arrow was assisted on the acquisition by both Kemp Little, led by Deborah Angel and RSM, led by Rob McCarthy and Laura Bollen, with Altinet being advised by KPMG and Walker Morris. Graham Pearce from KPMG commented: “The completion of this deal, in the current circumstances, illustrates not only the strength of the businesses involved but the resilience of the technology sector. The transaction enables Arrow to boost its existing IT services capability, progressing its diversification strategy. I expect to see other examples of this in the market as cyber security services are only going to grow in importance, as well as offering an attractive degree of adjacency to communications and wider IT services.”







About Arrow



Arrow specialises in telephony, data, IT and energy solutions for businesses. It offers a diverse product range ranging from hosted and mobile telephony through to mobile device management, telephone systems, IT services, voice and data connectivity. The broad portfolio makes Arrow one of very few companies in the UK able to provide a full, telecoms, IT energy consultancy and service proposition.



Arrow has seven offices, annual sales of over £49 million and 245 staff supporting a diverse range of businesses from entrepreneurs to national, multi-site organisations. Many of our customers purchase multiple products and services from us, choosing Arrow as their telecoms partner year after year. Learn more about the types of customers we support and the solutions we have implemented here.



Over the years, Arrow has kept pace with technology, working with ‘best of breed’ providers in order to explore, define and tailor market-leading solutions for businesses. Arrow has a number of strategic partnerships in place across the Telecoms and IT Marketplace.



