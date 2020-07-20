With more businesses and individuals planning a permanent shift to remote working, leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global, is bringing together workforce technology experts to share their extensive knowledge and support organizations worldwide to leverage HR tech for future growth.







According to recent data from LinkedIn, the platform saw a 160% increase in users searching for remote working opportunities from March 1st to May 23rd. With global brands such as Facebook and Twitter also revealing permanent work from home plans, it’s clear that the more businesses will be operating online for the foreseeable future. But in order to make this sustainable, organisations need to implement the right HR and recruitment technology, and quickly.







Given the plethora of workforce technology available, Guidant Global has brought together leading experts from companies including Hinterview, Flexy, Toptal, RoboRecruiter and Impellam Group, to run a free interactive webinar that will provide HR and talent management teams with insight into how leading global businesses are harnessing tech.







Simon Blockley, CEO of Guidant Global, comments:







“We’ve reached a pivotal stage now where businesses are starting to implement future-fit workforce strategies. With remote working being a key focus, we expect to see more companies looking to recruitment and HR technology to hire and manage their workforce.







Knowing what tech will work for your firm is difficult to define, however. Smart leaders learn from others, which is why we’ve brought together a fantastic team of panellists to share their insight with the HR community.







During our interactive webinar session, our panel of workforce technology experts will share their insight on the latest technology trends using industry-leading examples from their own experience. I hope to see you all there!”







The webinar ‘How to leverage talent acquisition tech that drives business agility, recovery and growth’, will take place at 2pm BST on Thursday 23rd July. Book your place today.







Ends -





Notes to editors:







Information about Guidant Global







Guidant Global provide global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent.







Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of ‘recruitment by numbers’ and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses.







We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements, for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent. www.guidantglobal.com.











Agency contact:



Vickie Collinge



BlueSky PR



Vickie@bluesky-pr.com



T: +44 (0)1582 790 705