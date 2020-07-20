we love bringing the travel media sector together as one and this will give us the best opportunity of doing so

In light of the current coronavirus crisis, the decision has been made to move the Travel Media Awards to Monday 25 January 2021.



The only UK national awards recognising excellence and achievement within all forms of the travel media, the 21 award category winners of the Travel Media Awards will be announced at a ceremony at Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel.



Now in its sixth year, the Travel Media Awards is respected and trusted throughout the industry, thanks to a rigorous judging process and constantly evolving category list that keeps it relevant in an ever-changing market.



Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said, “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve taken the decision to postpone the Travel Media Awards until 25 January 2021; we love bringing the travel media sector together as one and this will give us the best opportunity of doing so.”



Matthew Jackson, joint co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of APL Media Limited, said: “We’re proud of the opportunity the Travel Media Awards offers to shine the spotlight on the exceptional talent in the travel media industry. This decision will ensure we can take time to celebrate the brilliant work our entrants have produced.”



The awards are judged by some of the UK's most influential travel figures from a wide cross section of the industry, alongside travel editors and writers; unique to the Travel Media Awards is its commitment that 25% of all judges are new to the awards, and that no one judges the same category year on year, a policy well received by award entrants.



Key dates for the 2020 Travel Media Awards:



9 November 2020 — finalists announced

23 November 2020 — recipient of Special Contribution Award announced

25 January 2021 — awards ceremony takes place



