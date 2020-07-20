Imperial College Business School’s Executive Education team has launched a new webinar series, Imperial Future Matters which will bring together Imperial academics and industry experts to debate major challenges facing businesses, including the COVID-19 pandemic.



The next webinar on 23 July, From Lockdown to Recovery – the economic effects of COVID-19 will be an opportunity to hear Jonathan Haskel, Professor of Economics at Imperial College Business School, discuss the economic modelling of the initial recession following the coronavirus pandemic and lessons for the economic recovery.



Professor Haskel is an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee at the Bank of England. He will set out how to model the recovery: what types of workers will be affected and how consumers will respond to unemployment and the fears of further infection. The speech will be followed by a 30 minute question and answer session for participants.



David Brown, Director of Executive Education at Imperial College Business School, said:

“Businesses, staff and communities have been hit hard by the pandemic so this discussion is an opportunity for industry leaders to explore some clear thinking and practical implications as we go through this period of economic and social uncertainty. These webinars are designed to share and test powerful ideas in different ways, combining the best of multiple academic perspectives as well as insights from industry and wider stakeholders.”



The Imperial Future Matters series has already featured a webinar themed around climate investment, featuring Dr. Charles Donovan, Executive Director of Imperial’s Centre for Climate Finance and Investment. This event focused on whether investing in renewable energy makes financial sense, bringing leading voices from industry into the debate.



You can register for Professor Haskel’s talk, From lockdown to recovery – the economic effects of COVID-19 by following the website link.



The Imperial Future Matters webinars are free and open to all. For further details please visit the Imperial College Business School website:

https://www.imperial.ac.uk/business-school/news-events/event...



