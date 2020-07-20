As the aviation industry goes through its toughest period, it is even more important that we join forces and collaborate

• RedCabin’s live-streamed event features keynote speakers from All Nippon Airways (ANA), Cathay Pacific Airways, JAMCO, Cebu Pacific Air, MGR Foamtex and Counterpoint

• Free-to-attend webinar takes place on Thursday 23rd July at 10am (CEST) and will comprise of live interviews, panel discussions and Q&As with keynote speakers

• Register to take part here



Airlines in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region will be the hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis, with losses expected to reach $29 billion in 2020 – according to the latest data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).



However, there are some positive signs – especially in China – where there has been a significant upturn in domestic flights on single-aisle aircraft. To examine the most important lessons learnt from the return of air travel in Asia, RedCabin returns with the next edition of its “Enjoying a safe aircraft cabin” webinar series. This episode will explore the new strategies and innovations airlines in the APAC region have implemented to enhance cabin hygiene and the onboard passenger experience in response to Covid-19.



The live-streamed event, titled “The journey to safer cabin hygiene: a case study in Asia”, takes place on Thursday 23rd July at 10am (CEST) and will be comprised of live interviews, panel discussions and Q&A’s with a number of industry experts, including:



• Ben Bettell at Counterpoint Market Intelligence

• Katsunori Maki at All Nippon Airways (ANA)

• Kent Joseph Cantos at Cebu Pacific Air

• Laurent Tremblay-Simard at Cathay Pacific Airways

• Koichi Oi at JAMCO

• David Howgego at MGR Foamtex



Our keynote panel will be sharing their thoughts and ideas on a range of topics, including:



• Analysing the changing trends of domestic and international travel in Asia using pre and post-lockdown data

• New strategies airlines are implementing to alter the onboard passenger experience in response to Covid-19 and how this differs from US carriers

• How airlines are reorganizing their fleets and cabin layouts to cope with new levels of domestic travellers (including the use of widebody aircraft on new routes and the blocking of middle seats)

• How aviation suppliers have responded to the crisis and what new cabin innovations can we expect to see unveiled in the region?

• What approaches Asian airlines are taking to improve cabin hygiene and how do these differ from similar programs in the US and Europe?

• What does the future hold for cabin hygiene and the passenger experience as airlines weigh up cost vs cleanliness?



You can register to join the conversation here.



Monica Wick, founder and CEO of RedCabin commented: “Airlines in Asia were the first to feel the full force of the global health crisis. Having led the way following the SARS outbreak in 2003, improving our understanding of how the region is tackling the pandemic will benefit us all and help support the recovery of commercial aviation globally. As the aviation industry goes through its toughest period, it is even more important that we join forces and collaborate to maximise the impact of new innovations.”



'The journey to safer cabin hygiene: a case study from Asia' is sponsored by MGR Foamtex and Zotefoams.



For more information, please click here.



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Berlin, RedCabin is an exclusive global aviation summit series focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in aviation and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major aviation organisations – including airlines, design houses and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: https://redcabin.de/



