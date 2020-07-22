NEOMA Business School is pleased to announce that the school’s Master in Management - Programme Grande Ecole: PGE - has been approved for endorsement under Institute of Management Accountants’ Higher Education Endorsement Programme.



According to Professor Nathalie Subtil, head of the Department of Accounting, Control and Legal Affairs at NEOMA Business School, "the fact that we have been granted this endorsement confirms the quality of the teaching provided in our school and this will allow us to strengthen our openness towards an ever more international dimension with ever more innovative educational programmes and methods."



“The IMA is an elite association of accounting professionals in the world,” explains Professor Charles Daussy, the head of MSc Accounting, Auditing & Advisory (AAA). “This endorsement means they have concluded our accounting programme rigorously prepares students to take the Certified Management Accountant (CMA®) exam.”



The CMA designation was developed in 1972 to provide an objective measure of an individual’s knowledge and competence in the field of management accounting. CMA certificate recognizes the unique proficiencies required for success in this challenging profession.



The prestigious IMA endorsement applies to PGE programs, including MSc AAA degrees. “This new stamp of excellence should serve as encouragement for our students,” Professor Jeong-Hoon Hyun said. “IMA’s endorsement on our Master in Management programme sets a significant milestone for closer collaboration and ties with IMA in terms of research, pedagogical innovation, scholarship, and support for exam registration fee. I believe such collaboration is both timely and relevant. I am also confident that this international partnership with IMA will drive a new wave of world-class developments in management accounting education.”



