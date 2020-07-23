Pease Pottage, West Sussex, UK



Lighthouse Systems is pleased to announce that Trivium Packaging, a global leader in metal packaging, has selected Lighthouse’s Shopfloor-Online* manufacturing execution system (MES) for the Company’s North American manufacturing operations in Roanoke, Virginia.



The expected benefits of Shopfloor-Online to the Roanoke plant are:



• Have one place for all Quality related data. This will greatly reduce the time it takes to generate reports

• Dashboards on the shop floor for Supervisor and Manager to increase overall visibility

• Downtime data integrated with Quality for better overall analysis

• Eliminate paper on the shop floor

• Eliminate the use of Excel or other ‘home grown’ silo systems used for data collection



Rudy Shufeldt, the Continuous Improvement Manager for North America commented, “We are excited to leverage the power of Shopfloor-Online to drive and sustain process and quality improvement to better serve our customers. With Shopfloor-Online we were able to eliminate paperwork. This coupled with their comprehensive real time dashboards takes us to another level in plant process performance transparency across our production lines and key plant processes”.



Joe Russotti, Business Manager at Lighthouse Systems, said, “We are very pleased to have Trivium Packaging join the growing list of Shopfloor-Online customers in the Consumer Goods Packaging space.”



*Shopfloor-Online is a trademark of Lighthouse Systems Ltd.



About Trivium Packaging:

Trivium Packaging is a leading global supplier of value-added, infinitely-recyclable, metal packaging solutions for the world’s leading brands. The consistent pursuit of market-leading innovation, quality and customer service, backed by investment in our people and processes, has underpinned our rapid growth over the past two decades.

We remain focused on continuous improvement in all aspects of our business to deliver long-term, sustainable success for our stakeholders. Trivium Packaging has a truly global presence. We operate in more than 60 locations around the globe, employing approximately 8,000 people and have global revenue of approximately $2.7bn.

Visit Trivium Packaging for more information.



About Lighthouse Systems:

Lighthouse Systems, a global vendor of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) software, enables Smart Manufacturing through the digitisation of manufacturing processes and operations. With functionalities across production, quality, inventory/logistics and maintenance, Lighthouse’s MES Shopfloor-Online software removes traditional organisational silos to optimise business processes. Creating an uninterrupted thread of real-time critical data throughout manufacturing operations, the MES empowers organisations, from plant operatives to executives, to drive improvement in efficiency, output, compliance and customer satisfaction.

Shopfloor-Online is modular with out-of-the-box functionalities giving organisations the flexibility of a step-by-step approach to digitisation. Web-based, Shopfloor-Online is particularly suited to multi-site rollout and is available in a range of hosting options: on premise, corporate data centre or in the cloud.



Shopfloor-Online is available in 15 languages and deployed in over 50 countries.



Industries served: packaging, food and beverages, automotive (OEM and Tier 1 – Tier 2), aerospace, building and construction, pharma / life science, and sustainable energy.

Visit Lighthouse Systems for more information.



Lighthouse Systems PR Contact

Anne Collet

Tel: +441293-365031