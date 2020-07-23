The team at Content Catalyst offer their congratulations to Incisive Media for their win at the prestigious 2020 Professional Publisher Association Awards.



Incisive won the Innovation of the Year award for their new product Computing Delta, a peer-reviewed market intelligence service aimed at chief information officers and senior IT leaders.



Computing Delta runs on Content Catalyst’s dedicated publishing platform Publish Interactive, which is specifically designed for publishers of high-value market analysis to deliver content and manage subscribers.



Commenting on the award, the PPA said; “The judges were so impressed by the success, innovation, and boldness of this brand who disrupted a market of strong leading players. Delivering huge value to users in a fairly niche market, this established brand is not afraid of competing with the big guns!”.



Remarking on the win, Eloise Corswarem, Product Manager at Incisive Media said, “All of the Computing Delta team are thrilled. We’re very proud of what we’ve built, and it’s fantastic that the product is receiving the recognition it deserves”.



Edwin Bailey, Marketing Director at Content Catalyst said; “I am delighted that one of our publishing customers has won an important business award. We are really pleased that Incisive Media chose Content Catalyst as the technology partner for their Delta Computing product. I am confident that our software platform will help not only deliver a wonderful end-customer experience but be the right software to help the product scale”.



About Content Catalyst

Since 2003, Content Catalyst has been one hundred percent focused on helping people in business to efficiently discover knowledge and data in documents and presentations allowing users to collate, build and share insight. The company’s flagship software, Publish Interactive, is a content management platform with authoring, workflow, licensing and subscriber management tools for industry analyst firms and market report research publishers to deliver and manage their content.



