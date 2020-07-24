Fintech payment service provider Paynetics appoints Rob Anderson and Karen Baum to launch card issuing for global clients



24th July, 2020 – Sofia, London, New York, Toronto – After a successful €2.5m funding round in March 2020 Bulgarian fintech, Paynetics AD, has added two highly experienced executives to its management team to help drive the company’s international expansion.



Rob Anderson, formerly EVP, Business Development and Product for Choice Bank, joins as Managing Director, Paynetics Global Issuance. Karen Baum, ex VP at Mastercard and one of Mastercard’s first employees in the Prepaid team in New York, joins as Vice President, Paynetics Global Issuance.



“Karen and I have built relationships with Program Managers all over the globe”, commented Rob. “Cross-border B2B and B2B2C are stronger than ever. Paynetics has built several exciting products that take us beyond just card issuing. We are excited to take the Paynetics offering global.”



Antonina Martinova, the CEO of Paynetics, said:

“Our research shows that the cross-border payments market for our solutions stands at more than $2T USD. By adding Karen and Rob to our team we can accelerate our growth in this important and growing international market.”



Paynetics is currently enhancing its partner network and range of solutions to support customers in global markets. For more information on the full Paynetics product portfolio please see https://paynetics.digital/ or contact support@paynetics.digital



About Paynetics

Founded by financial sector veteran Ivo Gueorguiev and serial entrepreneur Valeri Valtchev, Paynetics is an e-money institution, providing end-to-end payment services across the EU. As a principal member of Mastercard, VISA, SWIFT and SEPA, the company is able to serve all payment needs of its clients, including card acceptance and issuance, account management and bank transfers, as well e-wallet solutions.



