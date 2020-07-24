The Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) has launched a tailored start-up business growth programme to support recruitment firms in their first 18 months of trading.



LaunchPad will provide new staffing companies – those which have been trading for 18 months or less, with a full programme of support including training, mentoring, expert advice and a full toolkit with resources, templates and model documents covering everything from writing a business plan to building your tech stack, accessing finance and ensuring that you are legally compliant. With access to real life case studies, mentoring sessions with business growth experts and non-executive directors through the AdvisorLink scheme and discounted access to APSCo training courses, the programme will equip new company owners with all the tools they need for success.



Moya Rylands, APSCo’s Membership Director commented:



“Running a recruitment business can be hugely rewarding, but setting up a new staffing company at the best of times can also be lonely. In such a volatile market, those launching a new business now will be facing greater challenges than they would have last year. In order to support those looking to branch out on their own, we’ve pooled our resources, and together with our sponsors Giant Finance, Access Group and new Millennia Payroll, launched a programme that will truly set new firms on the best possible path to success.”







