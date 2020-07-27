students can start the course knowing that they will be unaffected by any future lockdowns

The London College of Garden Design has relaunched their successful Construction Design Programme. The new format that will enable students to study in a flexible blended learning format through online and in-person classroom-based formats this Autumn.



As well as some lecture and tutorial days at Kew Gardens students will be able to opt for a completely online experience in classrooms alongside other students, taking advantage of the expertise of the College’s professional training.



Director of Garden Design Studies Andrew Wilson said “We have reviewed all our course content for the coming year so that we can reach a much wider audience that might not be able to travel to our home at Kew Gardens. It also means that students can start the course knowing that they will be unaffected by any future lockdowns.”



By introducing the live online classroom format LCGD have cut the cost of the course from GBP4995 to just GBP1995 in 2020. This is a limited time offer with limited places and the College will review its success before committing to extending the new format in the future.



With a focus on the design, construction and the materiality of gardens and landscapes the 12-week course is aimed at Garden Designers and landscape professionals who would like to greatly improve their knowledge and understanding of the constructed elements they design and build. Students have used the course as a springboard for larger, more complicated commissions and to work in larger design practices.





About the London College of Garden Design



The College is one of Europe’s leading specialist design colleges and offers professional level courses from the College’s homes in the world-famous Royal Botanical Gardens, Kew and the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens. Course details can be found on our websites lcgd.org.uk and lcgd.com.au.



Kew Gardens teaching days are subject to current restrictions on travel and teaching as determined by Royal Botanic Gardens Kew and by Government guidelines and regulations.



For more information please contact Andrew Fisher Tomlin on 07957 855457 email: andrewfishertomlin@lcgd.org.uk or in Australia call Brent Reid on 0423 080 728.