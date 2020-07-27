Seasoned Human Resources Executive Michelle Mitchell Joins Leading Cloud-First WAN Company



San Mateo, CA. – July 27, 2020 – Aryaka®, the cloud-first WAN company and #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, announced today the appointment of Michelle Mitchell as Aryaka’s Chief Human Resources Officer. In her new role, Michelle will lead Aryaka’s human resources strategy and operations, including global organizational development, talent acquisition, rewards and benefits, as well as culture strategies.



“As we accelerate our business growth, focusing on our human talent is top of mind for me, and we needed a high caliber human resources leader,” said Matt Carter, president and CEO of Aryaka. “Michelle’s record of developing top-notch employee experiences and building an engaged, diverse, inclusive and high-performance work culture is very well aligned with Aryaka’s evolution and aspirations as a top destination for human talent. I am thrilled to welcome her to the executive leadership team.”



Michelle brings over 20 years of human resources experience to her role as Aryaka’s Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to joining Aryaka, she was vice president, human resources at Yodlee, a publicly traded division of Envestnet, one of today’s largest providers of wealth management solutions to independent financial advisors. Before that, Michelle was at Riverstone Networks where she served as vice president of human resources prior to their acquisition by Lucent Technologies. Michelle received her Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Santa Clara University.



“I am excited to join Aryaka and bring my extensive background and skills in HR to the leadership team,” said Michelle Mitchell. “When I first spoke with Aryaka, the company was already named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2020. Upon learning more about the company, I was immediately impressed with the culture Aryaka had already established. I look forward to working with Matt and the leadership team to strengthen the company’s values, talent and establish a fun culture during these challenging and unprecedented times.”



In May, Aryaka was named one of Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces for 2020. Click here to learn more or visit: https://www.aryaka.com/press/aryaka-named-one-of-inc-magazin...



Aryaka is a 2020 Gartner Customer Choice for the WAN Edge Infrastructure. Download here.

About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100. For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/.



