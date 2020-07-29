Many children and young people have been at home since March and with a long, hot August stretching ahead, parents and carers are looking for innovative ways to keep everyone happy. A staycation is a great time to start a new project or set a challenge.



Learning or developing new skills such as learning to play a musical instrument can be therapeutic and transformative for youngsters and older teenage children.



A HEAD START FOR SEPTEMBER

Just a few weeks of music lessons can have a positive impact on a child’s academic achievements and well-being. Daily practice will provide focus and discipline to your child’s day, developing patience and building confidence and self-esteem.



There are plenty of free resources to be found online. Research has found that playing a musical instrument not only improves memory and concentration but also reading, comprehension, math and language skills.



It’s not just the brain that gets a work out. Regular playing a musical instrument will develop muscle strength and co-ordination skills too.



PLAY OUTDOORS

Playing music is an activity that can be shared and enjoyed on the move. For example an Acoustic guitar or a small scale guitar can easily be taken to the beach or played round a campfire.



The Yamaha JR Series includes smaller bodied acoustic guitars which are ideal for the 'travelling' guitarist and make a great starting point for young guitarists. This series includes the 3/4-size JR2 acoustic guitar.



The Yamaha F series offer fantastic value and are the perfect introduction for beginners and students. The quality, tone and affordability of the F310 and F370 models are perfectly designed 'entry-level' starter instruments for beginners.



The Yamaha Guitar Go Starter Set is the perfect affordable acoustic guitar package for beginners. The pack includes the world famous, easy to play Yamaha F310 acoustic guitar, which features the same focus on design, sound and quality as all Yamaha acoustics.



For a guitar that looks a bit different to the standard acoustic guitar the FG Series where you'll find a selection of various finishes, including a left-handed model in the FG820L. These guitars still offer outstanding quality and tone at affordable prices.



Similarly, the Yamaha FS Series includes more compact models that have been designed based on other best-selling and 'higher-spec' ranges and, for those players with small hands, make them an excellent choice.



If you'd love to have an acoustic steel-string guitar with a traditional character, then the latest high-quality models in the Yamaha L Series guitars have been updated with new bracing with a solid Spruce top using Yamaha's A.R.E.(Acoustic Resonance Enhancement) technology to produce the tonal richness on the new instrument that you would normally get from vintage instruments.



