London, England — Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, announces that Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, one of its long standing customers, has successfully completed a proof of concept project which highlighted the efficiencies and advantages which Imprivata Identity Governance™ (IDG) can bring to NHS Trusts facing high demand for services, tight budgets and complex systems environments.



Bolton NHS Foundation Trust is an integrated care organisation with around 5,500 employees. It provides patient care at Royal Bolton Hospital, in the community at health centres and clinics, as well as services such as district nursing and intermediate care. Royal Bolton Hospital has one of the busiest accident and emergency departments in Greater Manchester with around 115,000 attendances a year. The hospital treats over 90,000 inpatients a year. To be most effective when working with patients, it is critical that all frontline roles can access the appropriate clinical and admin systems from the minute they start work, wherever they are working.



Phillipa Winter, Chief Informatics Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust comments; “I saw Imprivata IDG at a conference in the USA, before it became available in the UK, and immediately knew it would be a great fit for our Trust and the wider NHS. Over the last few weeks we have run a successful Proof of Concept project enabling us to automatically grant users access to the many applications and systems associated with their job roles which they need to work with patients. Imprivata IDG means clinicians can deliver high-quality care with immediate access to the right systems and patient information, tight security and detailed audit trails.



“The barriers which have traditionally made it difficult and slow for users to gain timely access to systems have been removed enabling care providers to be more productive, confident that they are complying with data regulations.”



Imprivata IDG, which was launched in the UK at the end of February, helps Healthcare organisations streamline the onboarding and deprovisioning of user accounts, while controlling access to sensitive patient data, and ensuring compliance with GDPR regulations.



Imprivata Identity Governance™ enables NHS Trusts and other organisations to:



● Introduce precise role-based data access for all staff;

● Increase productivity of clinical staff by removing barriers to technology;

● Strengthen data security with faster threat evaluation and remediation;

● Better manage compliance with analysis of usage data via dashboards;

● Reduce IT costs by automating identity management; and

● Provide a self-service portal for users to manage their own accounts.



Imprivata Identity Governance™ is part of the fully integrated Imprivata platform for Identity and Access Management which includes Imprivata OneSign® Single Sign On, Imprivata Confirm ID for Clinical Workflows, and Imprivata OneSign Spine Combined Workflow.



Wes Wright, CTO, Imprivata comments: “Managing access to sensitive patient information is critical for healthcare organisations. Unwieldy security and slow to provision IT systems lead to frustration for frontline staff. When Imprivata Identity Governance™ is combined with Imprivata OneSign single sign on, users have immediate access to all the data they need to do their job with the simple tap of a badge or token. Streamlined login times save up to an hour per shift, giving back significant time to care, which has proven extremely popular with clinicians and aids user adoption.”



