[July 2020] Now available in the UK, Silicolskin launches for problem skin removing irritants, impurities, and bacteria from the skin to help reduce spots, blackheads and excess oil.



What causes problem skin?

Stress, hormonal changes such as during periods or at menopause, diet and what we put on our skin can trigger break-outs of pimples, red spots and yellow pus-filled spots which can be distressing and frustrating to those who suffer.



Periods are a common cause of skin break-outs for women young and old, where the oestrogen hormone falls and the progesterone hormone is at its highest monthly level. The progesterone rise stimulates the production of sebum, a thick, oily substance that naturally lubricates the skin; add that to higher testosterone levels, which activate the sebaceous glands to make even more sebum, creating an outbreak of PMS spots. Likewise, hormonal fluctuations at menopause when oestrogen starts to permanently decline can mean you revisit your teenage spotty era at a time when you thought this was all in the past.



Dr Anne Henderson, gynaecologist and menopause specialist at www.gynae-expert.co.uk says: “Problem skin is extremely common during puberty but can also occur at other times of hormonal fluctuation such as premenstrually, during and after pregnancy and during the perimenopause and menopause in women.



“Visual skin conditions can impact on a person’s body image, self-worth and self-confidence. Sufferers can become less socially active, more withdrawn and embarrassed about their appearance affecting both their personal and professional lives. This is becoming more of an issue today due to the upsurge in use of visually based social media which has been associated with an increase in mental ill health in women and men.”



Historically, colloidal silica has been shown to improve the appearance of problem skin. , In a recent study conducted by cosmetic research specialists, Dermatest, after 4-weeks of treatment ninety-five percent of the trialists rated silicolskin as ‘good’ or ‘very good’. Ninety-five percent of trialists also felt they had less oil on their skin after treatment, and 90% would recommend silicolskin to a friend. Measurements showed an 81% reduction in skin sebum and more than a 30% decrease in bacteria levels on the skin.



“Neutral washing agents and acid-based exfoliators as well as prescribed treatments are available from your doctor. However, for those who prefer a more natural approach, colloidal silica in a topical gel can adsorb excess sebum and skin impurities to prevent the toxic mix of sebum build up, blocked pores and bacterial action which can result in skin problems,” explains Dr Henderson, “Natural colloidal silica is a less aggressive form of treatment which is not associated with the side effects commonly experienced with other topical agents such as benzoyl peroxide and retinoids. Sufferers should also take regular exercise outdoors and follow a healthy diet, avoiding processed foods, fizzy drinks, and excessive alcohol to help improve skin condition.”



How does silicolskin work?

Silicolskin contains natural silica in a colloidal gel which has a unique mode of action naturally adsorbing and binding with irritants, impurities and bacteria which may be the cause of problem skin. Colloidal silica is a compound of silicon and oxygen, two of the most abundant natural substances on earth. The gel calms the epidermis, whilst the silica molecules act like a magnet attracting and binding with impurities on the skin, which are removed from the skin’s surface when washed off.



How to use silicolskin 10-minute gel

The advanced formulation is alcohol, perfume and paraben free. Simply apply the gel to the affected areas for 10 minutes. Rinse off with clean water and pat skin dry. Silicolskin should be used for a maximum of five applications per week on the affected area.



Users of silicolskin typically report improved skin appearance (within a few days of use) as well as a smoother feel to their skin.



Where to buy? Silicolskin RRP: £9.79 (50ml tube) direct from www.silicolskin.com, amazon.co.uk and independent pharmacies and health stores.



