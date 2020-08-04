A Step-by-Step Manual to Mountaineering & Trekking Around the World, is the definitive guide to planning and enjoying a trek safely and rewardingly.

For everyone who's dreamed of exploring the unknown on a long hike or trekking to the summit of a mountain, but has no idea how to start or where to start, Kate Sielmann offers the next best thing. Her new book, A Step-by-Step Manual to Mountaineering & Trekking Around the World, is the definitive guide to planning and enjoying a trek safely and rewardingly.



The book introduces mountaineering and trekking from a newcomer’s perspective, focusing first on the reasons people take on such challenges. A Sports Scientist by trade, Sielmann then turns to training. This is no simple checklist: Sielmann presents a comprehensive training regimen based on her own research into the cardiovascular and muscular systems most essential to trekkers and mountaineers, and the training schedule that best develops those systems.



The book balances its sports science based training principles with comprehensive information on injury prevention and safety, including detailed treatment of how to maintain optimal health at altitude. To support readers before and during their journeys, Sielmann presents in-depth information on the distinct nutritional demands of training and trekking.



The Step-by-Step Manual takes a practical approach to mountaineering and trekking equipment, helping readers develop and understand how best to buy and use a list of essential gear while avoiding costly mistakes.



Along the way, Sielmann shares the benefits of her experience through more than 220 expert tips and best practices that offer immediately usable advice on everything from mental preparation to the best ways to dress for comfort and warmth. The book concludes with a series of personal recollections by amateur mountaineers and trekkers who took the plunge and discovered a lifelong passion that showed them the world.



“Nothing like this book existed when I began trekking,” Sielmann reflects. “I wrote this book to change that and make hiking and trekking more possible to complete beginners by sharing the exact plan that they need to safely, successfully and of course with a lot less mistakes, enjoyably pursue their adventure.”







Kate Sielmann is a qualified Sports Scientist currently working in a private Doctors practice in Germany, helping patients with their biomechanics and anatomical alignment. In the past, she has worked with Olympic athletes, celebrities and since starting her Mountaineering & Trekking Training company in 2015 (www.kate-sielmann.com, coached newbie hikers through their first local adventures and as well as more international adventures to the summits of Kilimanjaro, Aconcagua and Mt. Elbrus, to name a few).





